Walmart on West Stone Drive reopens after breaker panel issue
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A breaker panel issue at the Walmart Supercenter on Stone Drive in Kingsport forced the store to close temporarily on Thursday.
A post from the store said the issue appeared overnight and prevented it from opening on Nov. 10.
However, as of 12:20 p.m., the store reported that the issue was resolved and customers could enter.
