Kingsport, TN

Walmart on West Stone Drive reopens after breaker panel issue

By Mackenzie Moore
 5 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A breaker panel issue at the Walmart Supercenter on Stone Drive in Kingsport forced the store to close temporarily on Thursday.

A post from the store said the issue appeared overnight and prevented it from opening on Nov. 10.

However, as of 12:20 p.m., the store reported that the issue was resolved and customers could enter.

Walmart thanked customers for their understanding during the closure and apologized for any inconvenience in a social media post.

WJHL

WJHL

