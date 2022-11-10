Motorcyclist killed by driver making U-turn on South Side: police

CHICAGO — A motorcyclist was killed by a driver attempting to make a U-turn on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove around 2:37 a.m. Thursday. Police said the male driver of a sedan was making a U-turn when his vehicle struck a man on a motorcycle.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident is being investigated by the Major Accidents Unit.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.