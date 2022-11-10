ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist killed by driver making U-turn on South Side: police

By Marisa Rodriguez
CHICAGO — A motorcyclist was killed by a driver attempting to make a U-turn on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove around 2:37 a.m. Thursday. Police said the male driver of a sedan was making a U-turn when his vehicle struck a man on a motorcycle.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident is being investigated by the Major Accidents Unit.

WGN News

Man charged with carjacking, kidnapping 2-month-old on North Side

CHICAGO — A man is charged in connection with a carjacking involving a two-month-old baby on the city’s North Side. Police said Pherris Harrington, 26, faces several felony charges including aggravated battery, kidnapping and vehicular carjacking. According to police, Harrington was arrested Sunday morning after being identified as the offender who, just 30 minutes earlier, […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County man charged with fatally striking woman on shoulder of I-94

CHICAGO - A suburban man was arrested and charged for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 94. On November 6, 2022, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a report of a woman struck on the shoulder of northbound I-94 near 103rd Street in Chicago. When officers...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Boy, 15, shot in the leg on South Side

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the city’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Sunday evening. According to the police, the boy was in an alley at the 6900 block of South Indiana Avenue around 5:57 p.m. when he was shot in the right leg by an unknown individual. The boy was transported to Comers […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence

It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County. The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me Tender,” […]
CHICAGO, IL
