Heksch, Debbie
Debbie Eva Heksch, cherished daughter of Susan and the late Miklos Heksch, passed Nov. 13, 2022. Loving sister of Bob (Tammy) Heksch and Heidi (Marc) Schneider. Adored aunt of Ryan (Lindsay) Heksch, Kyle (Angela) Heksch, Jack Heksch (Nicole Palatchi, fiancee), Emily Schneider, Matthew (Alisha) Schneider and Jessica Schneider. Great aunt of Violet, William, Ellis and Elias.
Rothschild, Gerald
Gerald “Jerry” Rothschild built his life on the foundation of family and faith. His deep love for both, his home at Chautauqua Institution, his volunteer pursuits, and his inimitable sense of humor sustained him for nine decades and enriched all those who had the good fortune to be in his orbit.
Nathanson, Rosalind
Rosalind R. Nathanson (nee Bernzweig), beloved wife of the late Alec J. Nathanson, passed away Nov. 11, 2022. Loving mother of Pamela Zitron (Jacob Gallun), Linda (John) Bailey and the late Susan (Don) Zitron Woods. Devoted grandmother of Dayna Bailey. Dear sister of the late Sonia Reichenstein, Evelyn Levine, Sam Bernzweig and Raymond Bernzweig. Loving aunt to several nieces and nephews.
Axelrod, Susan
She could light up any room with her smile and laughter. She radiated happiness. Susan was an incredible wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, nurse and cook. The qualities she instilled in her children and the love she had for them, her husband and her grandchildren are endless. Susan’s strength had no bounds and she fought until the end with a smile and humor that will never be forgotten. She will be missed by many but the impact she made will always be remembered.
Perelman, David
David S. Perelman, beloved husband of Judie (Madorsky), passed away Nov. 12, 2022. Loving father of Terri (David) Perelman-Hall, Riki (Stephen) Hanley and Ken Perelman (Ann Kocks). Devoted grandfather of Austen Perelman-Hall, Josh Perelman-Hall (Hannah Leach), Sam Hanley (Rachel Kacenjar), Eli Hanley, Una Hanley, Sidney Perelman (Sean Hardin) , Zander Perelman and Senna Perelman. Dear brother of Robert (Essy) Perelman and Dorothy Perelman (Carl Farona).
Federation’s Lion of Judah Society roars for 50 years
The Lion of Judah Society is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and will honor Clevelander Beth Wain Brandon, among others, at the International Lion of Judah Conference taking place Dec. 11 to Dec. 13 in Phoenix. Created in 1972 by two women, Toby Friedland and Norma Kipnis-Wilson in Miami,...
Huntington’s disease Celebration of Hope Nov. 18
The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Northeast Ohio chapter will host the Celebration of Hope at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights. Proceeds from the gala will benefit families that have been affected by Huntington’s disease. Huntington’s disease is a brain disease that is...
Author Tishby kicks off Cleveland Jewish Book Festival
The 23rd annual Cleveland Jewish Book Festival started Nov. 9, 2022 at the B’nai Jesurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, Ohio. The opening night featured author Noa Tishby, who wrote “Israel. A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth”. Tishby is also a producer, actress, activist...
Piccione’s ‘Light Up the Night’ jewelery show benefits Cleveland Clinic Children’s
Megan Piccione Fine Jewelry in Beachwood hosted “Light Up the Night” jewelry show to benefit Cleveland Clinic Children’s on Oct. 13 at the InterContinental Hotel Cleveland. More than 400 people were invited and Piccione donated a portion of sales to benefit the head of adolescent medicine, Dr....
‘Education in Jeopardy’ topic of NCJW Lois Zaas event
NCJW/Cleveland’s 20th annual Lois Zaas Advocacy event will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel at 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood. The evening’s panel will be on “Education in Jeopardy,” and feature Cynthia Peeples, founding director of Honesty for Ohio Education; Beachwood High School teacher Josh Davis; and Shaker Heights Board of Education member Lora Cover. They will discuss the modern educational crisis, the problems, the priorities and why parents should care about what their children are and aren’t being taught.
Zettl receives Ohio’s 2022 REALTOR of the Year Award
Realtor® Joanne Zettl, whi is affiliated with Elite Sotheby’s International Realty, was honored as the Ohio REALTORS® 2022 REALTOR of the Year at the Ohio REALTORS 112th annual Convention & EXPO Sept. 18 to Sept. 21 in Cleveland. Zettl, a Moreland Hills resident, was nominated by the...
Kristallnacht commemorated on Chardon Square
Chardon Square was illuminated by candles once again as over 30 people came to the second annual Kristallnacht commemoration on Nov. 9, marking the 84th anniversary of the Night of Broken Glass. On Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, 1938, in Nazi Germany, Austria and part of Czechoslovakia, 267 synagogues and...
Cleveland Food Bank celebrates grand opening of new distribution hub
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank held a ribbon-cutting event Nov. 2 for its new 200,000-square-foot partner distribution hub on Coit Road on the border of Cleveland’s Glenville and Collinwood neighborhoods. According to a news release, the facility will be a hub for food collection and distribution within the food...
Ultimate Basketball Experience plays first football game
The Ultimate Basketball Experience men’s adult league launched its inaugural football game on Oct. 30 at Hawken School in Lyndhurst. The UFE Vertical Vultures defeated The Pink Pigs, 38-26. Jeff Thomas led the Vultures with 180 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Joe Salamon threw for four touchdowns and...
Cleveland Clinic to start charging for electronic messaging
Some electronic messages to Cleveland Clinic providers could cost as much as $50, the hospital system announced Nov. 14. Originally, most of those messages sent through MyChart were free and responded to within three business days. But starting Nov. 17, MyChart responses that require a provider’s clinical “time and expertise” to answer may be billed to the patient’s insurance, according to the Cleveland Clinic MyChart messaging information page on its website.
Crocker Park’s LEGO Store planning Nov. 18 opening
The LEGO Store at Crocker Park plans to open at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at 276 Crocker Park Blvd. in Westlake. Ohio’s fourth LEGO store, the space will feature a wide assortment of LEGO sets and building activities only available in LEGO retail stores. The store will also feature the LEGO Pick and Brick Wall where customers can select exact pieces they need for their builds; brick specialists, who can help customers find the sets they’re looking for; hands-on play opportunities; and the Build a Mini Tower activity, where visitors can mix and match from a selection of legs, torsos, heads, hair pieces and accessories to customize LEGO mini figures.
Adelstein, others honored with Smart 50 Smart Business award
Corporate College, Cuyahoga Community College and Smart Business hosted the eighth annual Corporate College Smart 50 Awards Nov. 9 at the Union Club in downtown Cleveland. The award honors the top 50 executives in Northeast Ohio, along with specialty awards given in three categories – innovation, impact and sustainability.
Beachwood schools elementary facilities meeting Nov. 14
Beachwood City School District has updated its schedule of elementary facilities community meetings, with the next meeting slated for 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at 24601 Fairmount Blvd. The design team will share the process of developing master plan options with community input and recommend two options for the board to consider. Following the.
Beachwood council again tables vote to hire law firm
For the second time in a week, Beachwood City Council voted 5-1 at a special meeting Nov. 14 to table a vote on an ordinance to authorize the mayor to engage a law firm “to investigate anonymous, defamatory and threatening emails and online postings directed to or concerning senior administrative staff.”
