Migos’ Quavo Mentions WWE Goals For Himself and Takeoff In Tribute
In a post on Instagram, Migos rapper Quavo paid tribute to Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting on November 1. Quavo mentioned their WWE aspirations and their love of wrestling. Migos got to appear for WWE at Day 1, where they led RK-Bro to the ring. He wrote: “Remember,...
Saraya On What Led Her To Sign To AEW, Almost Going Back To WWE, Being Depressed Not Working
AEW wrestler Saraya (formerly Paige) was on The Sessions recently, where she talked about almost going back to WWE, what led her to signing with AEW, and struggling with depression during her final years with WWE. You can read some of the highlights below:. On her relationship with HHH and...
Sasha Banks Gets New Trademarks Filed Under Soulnado Inc. Brand
– PWInsider reports that Sasha Banks’ Soulnado Inc. applied for some trademarks on November 10 for the following terms:. Banks previously created Soulnado earlier this year, based on her real name, Mercedes Varnado. PWInsider notes that the filings were handled by attorney Michael Dockins, who handles a number of trademark filings for professional wrestling talents.
Chris Jericho On Being Freaked Out During Health Scare Last Year, How Quickly It Came On
Chris Jericho ended up hospitalized late last year over a health scare, and he recently spoke more about exactly what happened. Jericho was hospitalized in December of 2021 while in the UK on tour with Fozzy with what at the time was described as a “non COVID-related, treatable health issue.” He later revealed that it was a pulmonary embolism.
Austin Theory Snaps, Takes Out Seth Rollins on WWE Raw
Austin Theory is done with being a selfie guy, snapping and attacking Seth Rollins and more on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Theory appeared on tonight’s episode of Raw and, after a promo earlier in the night when he said the world wants to see someone like him fail, he felt more alive than he ever has since his failed Money in the Bank cash-in last week. Dolph Ziggler then interrupted him and told him to stop making excuses, which resulted in a match where Theory destroyed Ziggler until it was ruled a no-contest and then continuing to attack him.
WWE News: Randy Orton Surfaces in Instagram Post by His Wife, Behind the Scenes With Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, Akira Tozawa Tweets Thank You Message
– Kim Orton, the wife of WWE Superstar Randy Orton, shared a post on her Instagram account, showing her with her husband who is in a hospital bed. You can check out the Instagram post below. Kim Orton wrote the following in the caption:. “7 wonderful years with the man...
Scarlett Comments After Women Thrown Out of WWE Show For Throwing Drink At Her
Scarlett had a bit of an altercation from an unruly fan at last night’s WWE house show, which led to the fan being ejected from the venue. As noted, the incident took place at the live event in Peoria, Illinois and saw the fan get ejected after she threw a drink at Scarlett, who was ringside for the match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre. PWInsider has new details regarding exactly what went down.
Enzo Recalls Crashing Survivor Series 2018, Why He Felt He Had to Do It
Real1, the former Enzo Amore, famously crashed Survivor Series 2018 for a publicity stunt and he recently looked back at the whole escapade. Real1 had been released from WWE earlier in the year after he was accused of sexual assault, for which the charges were later dropped due to insufficient evidence. He ended up showing up at Survivor Series in the crowd and got ejected from the arena, and trended #1 on social media for the stunt.
Various News: Liv Morgan Meets Abadon, Konosuke Takeshita On Being Called The Goat, Hiromu Takahashi Tries To Break World Record
– In a post on Twitter, Liv Morgan revealed that she recently met AEW wrestler Abadon. – In a post on Twitter, Konosuke Takeshita spoke about being called ‘The Goat’. He wrote: “I was called the GOAT a lot on social media today. I didn’t know what it really meant, so I spent the rest of the day trying to figure out why I was called a goat. I don’t cry baa. Finally I was learning it really meant and I have to prove that.”
WWE News: Seth Rollins Appearance In New York, Rob Schamberger Paints Around Roman Reigns
– Seth Rollins is set for an appearance in New York later this week. PWInsider reports that Rollins will appear at The Palladium Times Square on Friday as part of The Michael Kaye Show’s 20th anniversary. – WWE artist-in-residence Rob Schamberger’s latest video is online, and you can check...
WWE News: Titus O’Neil Appears On Good Morning America, Every Seth Rollins Title Win Ever, Latest WWE 2K22 Video From UpUpDownDown
– WWE star Titus O’Neil appeared on Good Morning America this morning, taking part in the ABC show’s search for the best pie. Gio Benitez traveled to Tampa as O’Neil and other celebrity judges were served Key Lime Pie and Apple Bougatsa Pie. – The latest WWE...
Kurt Angle Films With Mick Foley For WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures
Kurt Angle revealed that he filmed with Mick Foley for an upcoming episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. Angle posted to his Twitter account to note that he filmed with Foley for the episode, writing:. “I’m with the great Mick Foley shooting WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures today. Got the...
The Bunny Would Love To Have Rosemary In AEW
The Bunny has a history with Rosemary, and she says she’d like to see the Impact star come over to AEW. The Bunny and Rosemary had a long association in Impact where Bunny was known as Allie, which led to the latter “dying” on-screen. Bunny spoke with Grue Rume for a new interview and was asked about the idea of Rosemary jumping to AEW, and you can see some highlights below:
WWE News: Naomi Hangs Out With Elektra Lopez, Schedule For This Week’s WWE Network Additions, Clip Shows Sami Zayn Has Been Ucey For A While
– Naomi posted a clip to social media featuring herself hanging out with NXT’s Elektra Lopez at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando. – The WWE on BT Sport account posted a clip from NXT that shows Sami Zayn has been ‘Ucey’ since day one. – Here...
Maria Kanellis On Her Talks With WWE Before She Got Pregnant, Planned To Work Up to 26 Weeks
Maria Kanellis got pregnant soon after she re-signed with WWE in 2019, and she recently talked about her discussions with WWE at the time and when she found out she was pregnant. Maria announced her pregnancy on the July 1st, 2019 episode of Raw, just two weeks after they had signed new deals with the company. Maria got some criticism from wrestling fans for the situation and on a recent episode of Ten Count with Steve Fall, she talked about being open with WWE about their desire to have a second child and having “long conversations” about the situation, as well as what she was ultimately told by WWE and more. You can check out the highlights below:
DaParty Announces Reunion Livestream For This Coming Weekend
DaParty will finally reunite with a special livestream to take place this weekend. Adam Cole posted a video to Twitter in which the UpUpDowndown foursome — Cole, Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, and Claudo Castagnoli — will reunite for a video on November 20th at 10 PM ET. You...
Jack Doan On What It Was Like Working For Vince McMahon, Vince’s Expectations
Former WWE referee Jack Doan worked for Vince McMahon for many years, and he recently talked about what it was like to work for the former WWE CEO. Doan spoke with Chris Featherstone for Sportskeeda Wrestling and was asked what it was like working for McMahon. You can check out some highlights below:
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 11.12.22: Shotzi Gets Emotional, Brawling Brutes are Ready for War!
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 11.12.22. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. They get right to the fantastic match for the Tag Titles that kicked off SmackDown between The Usos and New Day. These teams are great and they continue to deliver against each other. I dug the story that The Usos had to beat New Day just days before they break New Day’s record. It made sense and made for a nice little story before moving to Survivor Series.
