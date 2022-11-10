Winnie Brinks selected as Michigan’s first female Senate majority leader

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has named its first woman Senate majority leader.

State Senator Winnie Brinks made history Thursday after being elected by her colleagues in the Democratic caucus as the first woman Senate majority leader in Michigan.

Tuesday’s election results wound up with Democrats taking control of the State House and Senate for the first time in several decades.

The election also featured the highest voter turnout in state history for a midterm, with more than 4.5 million ballot cast.

“I am honored to be elected by my peers to lead the first Democratic Majority in the Michigan Senate since 1983. Along with Democratic leadership in the House and governor’s office, we are ready to lead a legislature that prioritizes people over politics,” Brinks said in a press release.

“With 12 women and eight men, the Senate Democrats make up a dynamic, diverse caucus that is ready to work with Governor Whitmer to make the Great Lakes State a place where people can thrive and I’m excited to lead this talented team of legislators. As a majority for the people, we will prioritize the needs of Michigan residents and the rights they deserve in everything we do. Creating good-paying jobs and safe work environments, making health care accessible and affordable, delivering our kids the world-class public education they deserve, and ensuring equality for all are just some of the fundamental values we will uphold.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.