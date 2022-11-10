ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street futures higher with more inflation data on tap

Futures on Wall Street edged higher a couple of hours before the opening bell Tuesday as the American and Chinese presidents met and investors awaited U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve ahead of its December meeting. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 rose 1% and the Dow...
How to 10X Your Retirement Savings While Barely Lifting a Finger

With retirement becoming more expensive, workers will need to save more than ever to make ends meet. The average worker expects to need around $1.7 million to retire comfortably, according to a 2022 survey from Charles Schwab. Yet according to a separate report from Vanguard, the average 401(k) balance among workers is roughly $142,000.
Allison Schrager: Burned by crypto? Don’t learn the wrong lesson

I must admit I’ve been rooting for the crypto market to crash and burn. Not because I never invested in it and was resentful to see so many people get rich from it (though there were moments). But because I don't understand it, what value it serves or what problem it solves.
The fall of crypto's golden boy: How a 30-year-old entrepreneur's $16 billion fortune evaporated

Sam Bankman-Fried woke up on Monday still a billionaire, even as his cryptocurrency empire was beginning to unravel. By Friday, his fortune was completely wiped out. Based on net worth calculations by Bloomberg, Bankman-Fried was worth about $16 billion at the start of the week. But as his crypto exchange, FTX, collapsed, the value of his assets was reduced to zero in what Bloomberg called "one of history's greatest-ever destructions of wealth."
The Associated Press

monday.com Finds Australian IT Professionals More Than Double Software Investment in 2022, Spending More Than US and UK Counterparts

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY), a work operating system (Work OS) where organisations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today released a new report surveying Australian IT decision makers for insights on how they are approaching work, IT spend, and software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006222/en/ Infographic featuring monday.com’s Global results from the IT Decision Makers survey. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Hill

White House to seek more than $9 billion in COVID funding during lame duck session

The White House is seeking more than $9 billion in emergency public health funding for coronavirus response during the lame-duck Congress, including new vaccines and therapeutics, administration officials said Tuesday, even as Republicans remain skeptical about the need for more money. The White House wants lawmakers to include the money...

