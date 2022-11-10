Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Digital Collegian
Penn State football gains commitment from 2023 walk-on offensive lineman
Penn State had a player leave its roster Monday morning and had a new player commit Monday night. Offensive lineman Liam Powers announced he has committed to Penn State and will be a walk-on for the class of 2023. Powers is a 6-foot-3, 280-pound Pennsylvania talent and played at Central...
Digital Collegian
Looking back at Sean Clifford’s biggest games after breaking Penn State football’s passing record
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has had his ups and downs at Penn State. He’s had fans call for him to be benched and fans who’ve praised him. At the end of the day, Clifford holds multiple Penn State records, and he passed former quarterback Trace McSorley for the biggest one Saturday against Maryland.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's volleyball reveals full schedule ahead of 2023 season
Penn State men’s volleyball has released its schedule for 2023. The Nittany Lions’ home-opener will be on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. against Daemen University. The schedule includes 27 games in total with the season-opener taking place on Jan. 6 on the road against Central State. Notable home...
Digital Collegian
Jake Pinegar, Nick Singleton win Big Ten weekly honors for Penn State football
Penn State grabbed a pair of weekly Big Ten honors on Monday. Kicker Jake Pinegar was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week for the first time in his career. Running back Nick Singleton won the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the third time this season.
Digital Collegian
Athletes Unlimited Volleyball to play exhibition match against Penn State women's volleyball in 2023
While being recognized as hosting some of the best collegiate talent in America, Penn State women's volleyball is set to host Athletes Unlimited in the spring at Rec Hall. In the exhibition match, the Nittany Lions will go up against some of the best professionals in the world and will face some familiar faces to the program.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football announces kickoff time for matchup with Rutgers
Penn State has its kick time for its last road game of the regular season. The Nittany Lions will take on Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey, at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 broadcasted on the Big Ten Network. This will be Penn State's third consecutive game in the 3:30 p.m....
Digital Collegian
Delaware hires Penn State women's soccer assistant coach Kelly Lawrence as new head coach
After just one year at Penn State, an assistant coach landed a head coaching gig. Assistant coach Kelly Lawrence was named the new head coach at Delaware on Monday. Lawrence is the assistant coach for the Nittany Lions, helping lead the program to a Big Ten Championship and NCAA Tournament berth. Prior to her stint in Happy Valley, Lawrence held coaching positions at Boston, Syracuse and Monmouth.
Digital Collegian
Run game, blocking hold strong for Penn State football despite injuries against Maryland
Rain showered the Beaver Stadium field for much of Penn State’s 30-0 victory over Maryland. It doesn’t take a scientist to figure out that the wetter a football gets, the harder it is to throw it, so as the rain came pouring down, the Nittany Lions kept turning to the run game — even with the Terrapins knowing what was coming.
Digital Collegian
James Franklin commends the Nittany Lions' rush game, high sack count against Maryland
Penn State enjoyed yet another win under its belt this week at home against the Maryland Terrapins. The Nittany Lions had a shutout win with 30 points. James Franklin highly commended his team’s performance, between the strong rush game and high sack count. The blue and white had seven sacks this game and six last week against Indiana. This is the first time the Nittany Lions have had back-to-back games with more than six sacks since the 2007 season.
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | Penn State continues to prove itself in a shutout win against Maryland
Penn State football had a dominate win over Maryland this week, shutting out the Terrapins 30-0 at home. The Daily Collegian football reporters Max Ralph and Seth Engle talk in more detail about the Nittany Lions’ impressive performance in the late-season game. The duo attributes some of the team’s success to the utilization of younger players this season, which has allowed them to gain more confidence on the field.
Digital Collegian
Game Grades | Grading Penn State football’s performance against Maryland
Offense: A- Penn State’s offense looked really good, mostly marching on the ground. True freshman running back Nick Singleton walked over the Maryland defense out of the T formation and had 113 yards in just the first half. Singleton finished the game with 122 yards and two touchdowns, averaging...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football freshman offensive lineman Maleek McNeil no longer with program
Penn State lost another member of the 2022 recruiting class on Monday morning. Nittany Lion true-freshman offensive lineman Maleek McNeil is no longer with the program. His official roster page no longer exists on the Penn State Athletics website. McNeil was a 3-star recruit out of Cortlandt Manor, New York,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey stifles Brown's 3rd-period comeback, sweeps series in Pegula Ice Arena
After its 3-0 win in Game 1 on Sunday, No. 11 Penn State had a tougher time putting Brown away in the second contest. However, the Nittany Lions were able to beat the road team 4-2, after responding to a third-period comeback. The win gave them their third series sweep of the season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball rises to No. 14 in AVCA rankings ahead of two ranked matches at Rec Hall
After picking up its first win against a ranked opponent in Big Ten play, Penn State moved up two spots from No. 16 to No. 14 in the AVCA Top 25. Since losing in a five-set thriller to Ohio State on Oct. 29, the Nittany Lions are on a four-game win streak, losing just two sets in that span.
Digital Collegian
Clifford commends the offensive line, running backs for strong performance against Maryland
Penn State had a dominate win against the Maryland Terrapins, with a strong attack on all fronts. The Nittany Lions’ starting quarterback Sean Clifford commends Maryland’s team, but he said the blue and white “played them really well” at Beaver Stadium. Clifford discusses true freshman Nick...
Digital Collegian
Freshman Kebba Njie helps Penn State men’s basketball keep Butler standout Manny Bates in check
Three games into the season, Penn State freshman Kebba Njie faced his first big-man test in the form of senior center Manny Bates. Bates played for three years at NC State before transferring to Butler in the offseason, and he had 16 points in the 68-62 loss Monday night. “Manny...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey senior Julie Gough scores 2 goals, including game-winner in victory over Brown
Within Penn State’s rollercoaster of a game against Brown, it saw another forward step in a huge game for the team. Senior forward Julie Gough came away with a two-goal performance, one being the eventual game-winner in the Nittany Lions 4-2 win against the Bears. After coming out in...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball uses strong defensive effort to beat Butler, stay undefeated
While the 3-pointer has been the calling card for Penn State in its first three games of the season, the ‘gritty not pretty’ defensive mentality returned in a big way against Butler. The Nittany Lions beat the Bulldogs from the Big East 68-62 while fighting some of its...
Digital Collegian
Sean Clifford becomes all-time leader in passing yards for Penn State football during Maryland game
There’s a new name atop the Penn State record books. With his first-quarter pass to Brenton Strange, Sean Clifford has officially overtaken Trace McSorley for the most career passing yards in Penn State program history. He needed just 16 yards to break the record coming into the day. Clifford...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball rides offensive explosion to first ranked Big Ten win
With the Purdue faithful draped in black for the annual blackout game at Holloway Gymnasium, they came dressed for a funeral as Penn State upset the No. 15 Boilermakers in a thrilling four sets. Despite the tough environment that Purdue possessed, the Nittany Lions were able to pick up one...
