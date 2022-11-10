ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's volleyball reveals full schedule ahead of 2023 season

Penn State men’s volleyball has released its schedule for 2023. The Nittany Lions’ home-opener will be on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. against Daemen University. The schedule includes 27 games in total with the season-opener taking place on Jan. 6 on the road against Central State. Notable home...
Digital Collegian

Delaware hires Penn State women's soccer assistant coach Kelly Lawrence as new head coach

After just one year at Penn State, an assistant coach landed a head coaching gig. Assistant coach Kelly Lawrence was named the new head coach at Delaware on Monday. Lawrence is the assistant coach for the Nittany Lions, helping lead the program to a Big Ten Championship and NCAA Tournament berth. Prior to her stint in Happy Valley, Lawrence held coaching positions at Boston, Syracuse and Monmouth.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

James Franklin commends the Nittany Lions' rush game, high sack count against Maryland

Penn State enjoyed yet another win under its belt this week at home against the Maryland Terrapins. The Nittany Lions had a shutout win with 30 points. James Franklin highly commended his team’s performance, between the strong rush game and high sack count. The blue and white had seven sacks this game and six last week against Indiana. This is the first time the Nittany Lions have had back-to-back games with more than six sacks since the 2007 season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Rapid Reaction | Penn State continues to prove itself in a shutout win against Maryland

Penn State football had a dominate win over Maryland this week, shutting out the Terrapins 30-0 at home. The Daily Collegian football reporters Max Ralph and Seth Engle talk in more detail about the Nittany Lions’ impressive performance in the late-season game. The duo attributes some of the team’s success to the utilization of younger players this season, which has allowed them to gain more confidence on the field.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy