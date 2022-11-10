Almost 13 years after taking over Akiko’s from his parents and transforming it into a traditional-contemporary sushi restaurant, chef Ray Lee is ready to open a project he’s been working on since at least summer 2021: Friends Only, a 10-seat sushi counter nestled in the Nob Hill neighborhood on California Street. Don’t consider it an Akiko’s redux; instead Friends Only functions as a research and development kitchen of sorts. What you’ll get at Friends Only is practically an entire omakase menu composed of special off-menu dishes you may have been lucky enough to try at Akiko’s. It’s a modern space that’s not stuffy by design. “We want to make it approachable,” Lee says. “We want to entertain, we want to educate you, and we want you to sit back like you’re in a first-class seat on a flight and we’ll just take you for a journey.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO