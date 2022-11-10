Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Eater
A Pizzetta 211 Alum Is Opening a Spot for Wood-Fired Pies ‘You Can Crush’ in the Mission
The Mission is getting a new pizzeria from a Pizza Hacker and Pizzetta 211 alum. Angie’s Pizza will open on December 2 at 16th and Guerrero streets; the upcoming restaurant takes its name from owner John McCloskey’s mom. McCloskey hopes to offer six pies with rotating sides like roasted vegetables, seasonal salads, and meatballs. He’ll do riffs on classics — think pepperoni but with a garlic chili honey — and more eclectic pizzas including one with bacon, goat cheese, and radicchio and another with kale, maitake mushrooms, and mixed herbs. McCloskey’s pies will use Capay Mills’ Northern California flour and for dessert, he’ll dish up ice cream made in-house. Bringing high-quality food to this somewhat sleepy block of the Mission District is exciting to the new business owner. “In New York, there’s pizza on every street corner,” McCloskey says. “But you get into pizza and see there’s a whole other world.”
Eater
San Francisco’s Toughest Reservation to Score Is Probably This New Omakase Counter From the Akiko’s Team
Almost 13 years after taking over Akiko’s from his parents and transforming it into a traditional-contemporary sushi restaurant, chef Ray Lee is ready to open a project he’s been working on since at least summer 2021: Friends Only, a 10-seat sushi counter nestled in the Nob Hill neighborhood on California Street. Don’t consider it an Akiko’s redux; instead Friends Only functions as a research and development kitchen of sorts. What you’ll get at Friends Only is practically an entire omakase menu composed of special off-menu dishes you may have been lucky enough to try at Akiko’s. It’s a modern space that’s not stuffy by design. “We want to make it approachable,” Lee says. “We want to entertain, we want to educate you, and we want you to sit back like you’re in a first-class seat on a flight and we’ll just take you for a journey.”
Eater
How a Cult-Favorite, Family-Run Noodle Business Has Endured for Nine Decades in Oakland’s Chinatown
The Quan family knows something about what it takes to keep a mom-and-pop operation alive: Over nine decades, they’ve built a business in Oakland’s Chinatown that’s become known as the place to buy noodles in the East Bay. Step inside, under the sun-faded kelly green awnings, and you’ll find all the classic markers of a bustling family business: kids scurrying between shelves, neighbors who call each other by name. Whole lives are lived inside the shop.
Eater
Take an Audio Tour of Historic Food Hall Swan’s Market Guided by Oakland Youth
There are all kinds of buffs out there — board game nerds, beer savants — and now there’s a project in downtown Oakland for the local history geeks. Chapter 510, a youth literary arts nonprofit, just produced audio tours of historic Swan’s Market by high school kids. Dubbed “Oakland Belonging,” it's the nonprofit’s first self-guided walking tour. For example, in the 8-minute podcast “Food for the People,” student Phoebe Lefebvre describes Oakland’s rich culture, its issues with food insecurity, and how the Old Oakland Farmer’s Market right outside of Swan’s does its part to supply food to those in need.
Eater
This Affordable Pasta Pop-Up With a Cult Following in the East Bay Just Landed a Permanent Home
Sfizio, the popular pasta pop-up that’s been moving through Oakland and Oakland since 2020, has finally landed a permanent home: Chef Matt Solimano is set to bring Sfizio to Rockridge, taking over the Noodle Theory space and throwing open the doors in spring 2023. Solimano kicked around the idea...
Massive OfficeMax store permanently closes in San Francisco
The company closed 75 other stores nationwide in the past year.
onekindesign.com
Tour a San Francisco Bay house in all its midcentury modern glory
This midcentury modern house was beautifully refreshed by ODS Architecture, nestled into a hillside cul-de-sac in the Oakland Hills neighborhood of Oakland, California. Mixed in with a group of mid-century homes at the end of the street, this dwelling offered a unique design that attracted the homeowners to undertake a major overhaul.
Thieves on getaway scooters burglarize San Francisco restaurant
"The break-in was a violation of our space, our home."
hoodline.com
The 8 best spots for Indian pizza around the Bay Area
There's just something so Bay Area about Indian pizza, and the local trend has exploded in recent years. You can now get fresh Indian-style pizza in dozens of spots around the Bay, from rapidly-expanding franchises to hole-in-the-wall family-run restaurants. There's something for everyone at these eateries, where spice lovers can get pizzas topped with curries and other Indian favorites, while any spice-averse members of a group can stick with plain cheese. Hoodline has rounded up a smorgasbord of local eateries and chains serving up this modern classic. Many of the newer spots specialize in pizza alone and offer an impressive selection, while some of the longer-running eateries are Indian restaurants with (pizza) benefits.
The Almanac Online
Revamped former President Hotel in Palo Alto to offer rooftop bar and cafe
A rendering of the President's Terrace rooftop bar planned at the Graduate Palo Alto hotel set to open in December. Courtesy Graduate Palo Alto. Graduate Palo Alto, the luxury hotel resulting from the controversial renovation of Palo Alto's historic President Hotel (formerly apartments), is set to open a cafe and a rooftop bar next month.
7 Bay Area restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide
A total of 37 California restaurants are being added to this year’s Michelin Guide under new discoveries according to an announcement on Wednesday.
sfstandard.com
A Slice of SF: The Standard Guide to the Best Thanksgiving Pies
There’s always room for pie—but does it always have to be pumpkin?. Whether you’re dining out or taking out this Thanksgiving, it’s easy to serve up a new slice of dessert. While San Francisco bakers are certainly rolling out pumpkin, apple and other fall classics, consider ordering one of these seven unique pies for your feast’s finale.
berkeleyside.org
All-day breakfast, cornhole and wi-fi at the East Bay’s newest outdoor restaurant
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Parts of SF Bay Area see subfreezing temperatures amid frost advisory
But warmer weather is expected in the week ahead.
kalw.org
Bay Area faults- what UC seismologists are looking at next
Many Bay Area residents felt that 5.1 magnitude earthquake that hit the San Jose area a few weeks ago. KALW's Hana Baba definitely felt it in Union City and like many people, she ran to her phone to see if anyone else had and they did. Since then most of her conversations after that were questions about the faults that we live on. So, Hana called up UC Berkeley Seismologist Roland Berggman, who studies active tectonics to find out.
SF jewelry store makes comeback after robbery
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An antique and jewelry store in San Francisco is back open after being forced to close for almost a year. Mureta & Co. on Fillmore Street was heavily damaged and had some priceless items taken last December. Now, they’re once again welcoming customers — just in time for the holidays. […]
beyondthecreek.com
Garage Coming Soon Signage Up at Broadway Plaza
In July, we learned that the Canadian teen retailer Garage would be coming to Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek where Soma used to be, and their “We’re Coming” signage is now up. Check out their online selection here.
3-Michelin-star Bay Area restaurant will close after 20 years, reservations for its last days will open soon
At the end of the year, one of the most acclaimed Michelin-starred restaurants in the Bay Area will close its location after 20 years, reservations for those who want to enjoy its last days will open soon.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Campbell, CA
Campbell is a fun and colorful city in the heart of Santa Clara County, California. It’s a delightful little place where traditional and progressive values mingle seamlessly. If you want to visit California, Campbell is as good a place as any to capture the West Coast magic you’re undoubtedly...
Is SF’s most stunning private library inside this $3.3M Forest Hill Tudor?
A down-to-the-studs renovation kept the home's historic charm.
Comments / 0