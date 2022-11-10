Read full article on original website
Jeep and Chrysler Have Bad News
The race for electric vehicles is expensive for automakers. For legacy automakers, this often means adapting their factories and employees to a new culture if they want to compete with the upstarts which are disrupting the automotive industry. These startups have streamlined decision-making processes and rely heavily on technological innovations...
teslarati.com
Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil
According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
notebookcheck.net
Largest battery-making project in the US may be used by Ford to poach Korean technology as Rivian tried
Legacy US automakers like GM or Ford have vowed to surpass Tesla and become the country's leading electric vehicle manufacturers. General Motors has pledged US$42 billion in total for the process, while Ford's transition is even more ambitious with a $50 billion investment in EV and battery factories announced so far. It even split its operations into a legacy company called Ford Blue - for legacy ICE vehicles - and a dedicated electric car spinoff aptly named Model E.
Detroit News
Ford launches next-gen Ranger production at South Africa plant
Ford Motor Co.'s Silverton Assembly Plant in Pretoria on Tuesday launched production of the next-generation of the Ranger pickup truck, becoming the third plant in the world to do so following a $1 billion investment in the Dearborn automaker's South Africa operations. Underscoring Ranger's popularity around the world, Ford now...
Tesla Model 3 And Model Y Earn Eight Times More Per Car Than Anything Toyota Builds
Tesla is on a roll, gaining momentum with every passing day, and it now seems that the American EV manufacturer's vehicles are eight times more profitable than Toyota's. This is despite selling less than a seventh of the volume Toyota manages. How is this possible? Numerous factors are at play here, and most of them work against Toyota but to Tesla's advantage.
It's ugly. It was catching fire. It's old tech. GM is selling the Chevy Bolt like hotcakes
General Motors makes a big deal out of the Ultium battery technology underpinning its new and upcoming electric vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. But the GM EV that's a hit with customers right now is, ironically, the Bolt, a model that was first introduced back in 2016 and that doesn't use the new Ultium battery packs GM boasts about in its newer models.
US News and World Report
Elon Musk Braces for $56 Billion Battle With Heavy Metal Drummer
WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. Next week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe - a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay. The trial will...
Jalopnik
EV Makers Losing Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars On Every Car
EV startup costs are skyrocketing, Elon Musk is going to trial over Tesla pay, and the chip shortage may be starting to ease up. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Friday, November 11, 2022. 1st Gear: EV Startups Are Being Hit With High Costs. Who would’ve thought...
Detroit News
GM’s electric vehicle lineup will be profitable in 2025, Barra will tell investors
General Motors Co. plans to tell investors that the company expects its electric-vehicle program to be profitable in 2025, the same year it’s targeting sales of 1 million battery-powered cars, according to people familiar with the matter. Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra will outline a plan at GM’s Nov....
NBC San Diego
Ford Vs. GM: Same Industry, Two Increasingly Different Companies
DETROIT — "Same industry. Two different companies." That's how influential Morgan Stanley auto industry analyst Adam Jonas recently described General Motors and Ford Motor — bitter rivals for more than a century. The two have consistently attempted to outgun each other in sales, performance and styling of new...
Carscoops
Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005
Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
Autoblog
Tesla may start exporting China-made EVs to U.S. and Canada, sources say
SHANGHAI — Tesla is considering exporting made-in-China electric cars to the United States, two people with knowledge of the planning told Reuters, a reversal that would reflect the automaker's deepening cost advantage at its Shanghai plant and slower demand from Chinese consumers. Tesla has been studying whether parts made...
torquenews.com
How Tesla Rescued California's Crushing Car Market With a Big Promise for 2023
Tesla helps boost EV market share in California’s crashing auto market, raising EV share to a new high. But wait until you see what may happen next year. Watch to the end, to see next year's reasonable forecast. California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA) released its latest report based...
Tesla board chair testifies in Musk compensation lawsuit
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The head of Tesla’s board of directors testified Tuesday in a shareholder lawsuit challenging a 2018 compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk potentially worth more than $55 billion that she was less concerned about how much time Musk would commit to the company than in the results he could bring. “We didn’t talk about time,” Robyn Denholm said when asked about her discussions with Musk about the compensation plan, which didn’t include any requirement on how much time he would devote to the company, as opposed to his other business ventures. “He was focused on achieving results, not on any quantum of time he would need to spend,” Denholm said. She adding that she doesn’t know how many hours Musk — who last month took over Twitter after paying $44 billion for the social media platform — devotes to Tesla. “I’m not concerned about time,” added Denholm, who was a member of the compensation committee at the electric car and solar panel maker that developed the plan. “I know periods of time where he is sleeping on the factory floor.”
Jalopnik
The Electric Grid Still Isn't Ready for EVs and Electric Big Rigs
The EV transition is going to impact every part of transportation in the U.S. From fire trucks to school buses, everything that uses gas and has wheels is going to have to turn into an EV. The downside to this transition is that we aren’t quite ready for it yet. Parts of the transportation industry are changing faster than grid upgrades can come. Take electric semi-trucks. Bloomberg reports that truck stops will have to have enough energy to power a small town to handle the charging needs of EV semis.
US News and World Report
Nissan to Trim Production at U.S. Plant Over Chips Shortage
(Reuters) -Nissan Motor Co's U.S. arm said Wednesday that supply chain issues will force it to trim production this month at its Canton, Mississippi, assembly plant. The Japanese automaker said it will cut some production days in November for its Titan and Frontier pickup trucks as well as its Altima sedan. The cuts, which were reported earlier by Automotive News, are expected to be similar in December. A memo to dealers seen by Reuters said the cuts were "due to supply chain disruptions related to ongoing semiconductor chip shortages in the industry."
MotorTrend Magazine
New Patents Hint That Volkswagen ID5 and ID6 EVs Might Come to U.S.
The U.S.-market 2023 Volkswagen ID4 is a solid all-rounder of a compact electric SUV, offering rear- or all-wheel-drive, a comfortable interior, and just enough performance to keep you moving down the highway. It's a very calculated package, and not one meant for pure performance. VW is a family brand first, but even then, the ID4 only goes so far.
Jalopnik
Lawmakers Want to Know What NHTSA's Been Doing All This Time
Senators want the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to get a move on with enacting safety rules set forth in last year’s infrastructure bill, Renault and Nissan want you to know they’re working on themselves, and Genesis’ electric sedan is now available in more states than ever before. This is The Morning Shift for Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
