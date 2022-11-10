Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Court clerk shortage hits 'crisis' level in Wayne County, leading to delayed, canceled hearings
Detroit — Melvenia Simpson’s son is facing a first-degree murder charge that could keep him behind bars for life. Every court date, every hearing, every step in the process is critical as he plans his defense — and as Simpson waits for resolution in her son’s case.
Bankole Thompson: How Dana Nessel could help Detroit's overtaxed residents
If Detroit was governed by a Republican mayor and was still voting for Democrats, the state Democratic machine would likely be much more involved in the quality-of-life issues in the state’s biggest city. It would be advantageous for the party to constantly remind Black Detroiters about how the city leader's priorities are wrong.
Ann Arbor OKs climate tax, but will other Michigan cities follow suit?
Ann Arbor voters approved a community climate action millage to make the Washtenaw County city carbon neutral by 2030. Their vote makes Ann Arbor the first city in Michigan and one of a few in the country to approve a tax increase to pay for climate action programs. As the...
Dearborn school district to keep some controversial books, remove others
Dearborn Public Schools officials on Monday announced the district plans to remove a handful of books from some schools that sparked controversy over content some parents said is sexually explicit. The works are the first that were reviewed under the district's revamped Guidelines for the Selection and Review of Media...
Chief suspends 2 Detroit officers and supervisor in shooting
The 911 call came in from a frantic mother in Detroit who said her daughter had a mental illness, a gun and had assaulted her and her own son. "My daughter just jumped on me I came to check on her and she … she’s a schizophrenic. She done hit my grandson. He’s bleeding," the woman can be heard saying on the recording on Nov. 10 played during a news conference Monday. "Can you please send an officer? She needs to get some help. I want to press charges."
Big Ten to await prosecutor's findings before weighing in on UM-MSU tunnel incident
Ann Arbor — Now that the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office on Monday confirmed it has received the UM-MSU tunnel incident report and is reviewing the case, the Big Ten Conference will await the findings and formally review the information once released. On Saturday, the University of Michigan police...
Macomb County fixes sinkhole in Warren that could've led to road collapse
Warren — A sinkhole on 10 Mile near Mound Road that could have grown larger has been fixed after the Macomb County Department of Public Works made repairs to a sewer pipe that caused it, officials said Tuesday. Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said the sinkhole was...
Activists call for mental health crisis unit in wake of fatal Detroit police shooting
Detroit — Local activists are calling for the establishment of an independent mental health crisis response team in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Porter Burks just over a month ago. About 30 people attended Saturday's rally at Adams Butzel Recreation Center despite snow, sleet and 35-degree...
Michigan animal shelters are overcrowded and facing capacity issues
The Royal Oak Animal Shelter typically houses about eight kennels with room for 30 cats. But at one point over the summer, the number of dogs nearly doubled. Owner surrenders, abandoned pets and furry “guests” staying longer at the shelter tipped the site into overcrowded territory. "MC Hammer," a cat rescued nearly two years ago from a Royal Oak home that held more than 100, was among them.
Detroit church remembers sailors lost on the Great Lakes
Detroit — Bells tolled at Mariners' Church of Detroit on Sunday in memory of sailors who have lost their lives at sea on the Great Lakes. The annual Great Lakes Memorial service was held at the historic church, which sits along the Detroit River in downtown Detroit. An estimated...
Jemele Hill promotes 'Uphill' this week in Metro Detroit
Former ESPN SportsCenter co-host and Detroit native Jemele Hill is touring Metro Detroit this week to promote her latest project, “UPHILL: A memoir.”. Published in October, the memoir details Hill's experiences growing up in Detroit and recounts her decision to call former President Donald Trump a “White supremacist.”
Ferndale police arrest student in school threat
Police have arrested a female student in connection with social media threats that closed Ferndale High and middle schools Monday, officials said. Ferndale Public Schools said on Facebook that police believe "they have apprehended the lone suspect in this incident" and said no further comments will be made based on student privacy laws.
Northville couple killed in rollover crash
Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
Stolen cars, crash along I-75 linked to search, shutdown at Oakland University
Three stolen cars, a car chase and a gun fight that started in Genesee County eventually went all the way to Rochester, forcing police to shut down Oakland University's campus for several hours early Monday morning and delay classes. The shutdown happened after police said two men, connected to a...
Michigan football, UVa. transfer Oluwatimi mourn victims of Virginia football tragedy
Ann Arbor — The tragedy unfolding with the Univerity of Virginia football team, with three players killed in a shooting last night, has hit home for Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi. Oluwatimi spent three seasons as a starter at Virginia before transferring to Michigan as a graduate student before this...
Sterling Heights cop shoots at, misses carjacking suspect; police probe
Sterling Heights — Michigan State Police are investigating a Sterling Heights police officer who fired his gun at a carjacking suspect and missed, moments before the man plowed the stolen Jeep into a passing car, police said Sunday. The incident happened at about 3 p.m. Saturday in the Walmart...
Driver in Roseville crash where body found charged with murder
More charges have been filed against the 19-year-old man accused of fleeing after crashing a truck that had a dead woman's body in it. Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said Tuesday he has added a felony murder charge against Stephen Freeman. The prosecutor also said Freeman was arraigned on the new charge in court and a judge revoked his bond and remanded him to the county jail until his trial.
Ann Arbor Skyline star Harper Murray wins Michigan's Miss Volleyball
Ann Arbor — Ann Arbor Skyline senior outside hitter Harper Murray was named Michigan's Miss Volleyball on Monday. Murray is considered the No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2023 class, and signed last week to play next season at Nebraska. She led Skyline to a Division 1 state final appearance as a junior. Skyline was ousted this season in a regional semifinal by Okemos.
Travel website names Detroit among 10 of 50 best places to visit in 2023
Detroit is for travelers. At least that's according to the online travel guide Travel Lemming. The guide, which has 6 million followers, ranked the Motor City in the top 10 of its list because its "character, diverse range of things to do, and friendly people." It also said: "As one...
After two straight wins, Michigan State looking to build on positives for bowl bid
East Lansing — A few weeks ago, the prospect of making a bowl game seemed bleak for Michigan State. The Spartans had lost four in a row and seeing a path toward the six victories required to become bowl-eligible was fuzzy, at best. But Michigan State beat Wisconsin at...
