Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Bankole Thompson: How Dana Nessel could help Detroit's overtaxed residents

If Detroit was governed by a Republican mayor and was still voting for Democrats, the state Democratic machine would likely be much more involved in the quality-of-life issues in the state’s biggest city. It would be advantageous for the party to constantly remind Black Detroiters about how the city leader's priorities are wrong.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Dearborn school district to keep some controversial books, remove others

Dearborn Public Schools officials on Monday announced the district plans to remove a handful of books from some schools that sparked controversy over content some parents said is sexually explicit. The works are the first that were reviewed under the district's revamped Guidelines for the Selection and Review of Media...
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Chief suspends 2 Detroit officers and supervisor in shooting

The 911 call came in from a frantic mother in Detroit who said her daughter had a mental illness, a gun and had assaulted her and her own son. "My daughter just jumped on me I came to check on her and she … she’s a schizophrenic. She done hit my grandson. He’s bleeding," the woman can be heard saying on the recording on Nov. 10 played during a news conference Monday. "Can you please send an officer? She needs to get some help. I want to press charges."
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Michigan animal shelters are overcrowded and facing capacity issues

The Royal Oak Animal Shelter typically houses about eight kennels with room for 30 cats. But at one point over the summer, the number of dogs nearly doubled. Owner surrenders, abandoned pets and furry “guests” staying longer at the shelter tipped the site into overcrowded territory. "MC Hammer," a cat rescued nearly two years ago from a Royal Oak home that held more than 100, was among them.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Detroit church remembers sailors lost on the Great Lakes

Detroit — Bells tolled at Mariners' Church of Detroit on Sunday in memory of sailors who have lost their lives at sea on the Great Lakes. The annual Great Lakes Memorial service was held at the historic church, which sits along the Detroit River in downtown Detroit. An estimated...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Jemele Hill promotes 'Uphill' this week in Metro Detroit

Former ESPN SportsCenter co-host and Detroit native Jemele Hill is touring Metro Detroit this week to promote her latest project, “UPHILL: A memoir.”. Published in October, the memoir details Hill's experiences growing up in Detroit and recounts her decision to call former President Donald Trump a “White supremacist.”
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Ferndale police arrest student in school threat

Police have arrested a female student in connection with social media threats that closed Ferndale High and middle schools Monday, officials said. Ferndale Public Schools said on Facebook that police believe "they have apprehended the lone suspect in this incident" and said no further comments will be made based on student privacy laws.
FERNDALE, MI
Detroit News

Northville couple killed in rollover crash

Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
NORTHVILLE, MI
Detroit News

Driver in Roseville crash where body found charged with murder

More charges have been filed against the 19-year-old man accused of fleeing after crashing a truck that had a dead woman's body in it. Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said Tuesday he has added a felony murder charge against Stephen Freeman. The prosecutor also said Freeman was arraigned on the new charge in court and a judge revoked his bond and remanded him to the county jail until his trial.
ROSEVILLE, MI
Detroit News

Ann Arbor Skyline star Harper Murray wins Michigan's Miss Volleyball

Ann Arbor — Ann Arbor Skyline senior outside hitter Harper Murray was named Michigan's Miss Volleyball on Monday. Murray is considered the No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2023 class, and signed last week to play next season at Nebraska. She led Skyline to a Division 1 state final appearance as a junior. Skyline was ousted this season in a regional semifinal by Okemos.
ANN ARBOR, MI

