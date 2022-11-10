Read full article on original website
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn plans to stay in Democratic leadership
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D.-S.C., told Fox News Digital he plans to stay in the Democratic leadership, but will not opt for a shot at the top position.
Rick Scott announces plan to unseat Mitch McConnell as the top Republican in the Senate
Sen. Rick Scott told his GOP colleagues he will be running to unseat Mitch McConnell ahead of the party's leadership election, after a lackluster performance in the midterm elections last week.
Nevada GOP Senate candidate cites 'tactics used against us'
The Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada is conceding that he lost the election and won't contest the result
Special protections for about 300,000 immigrants are extended amid federal lawsuit
People from six countries — El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua, Sudan, Honduras and Nepal — have been at risk of deportation after the Trump administration deemed those countries safe enough for return.
