Abby De La Rosa Confirms Nick Cannon Is The Father Of Her Third Child

By Dani Medina
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

We already knew that Nick Cannon 's 12th child was on the way, but Abby De La Rosa just confirmed it.

In her Instagram Story earlier this week, the pregnant model reposted a hilarious meme that reads, "1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years 😮‍💨 be careful." She added the following caption: "😂 damn! lol 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick...I see no lies here smh. y'all be safe out there 😂" It was previously confirmed to TMZ back in June that she was expecting her third child with the Wild 'n Out host with an expected due date of October 25.

She first announced she was pregnant on June 3. In an Instagram post of her laying in front of a balloon sign that says "BABY," De La Rosa hinted at the possibility of having twins, but her recent Instagram Story negates that since she mentioned only three kids with Cannon.

Abby and Nick share two children together, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir , who were born in June 2021.

News of the confirmed baby comes a week after Alyssa Scott revealed Cannon was the father of their second baby together. Their first son, Zen , died at 5 months old after a battle with brain cancer. Scott previously shared maternity photos on Instagram in October, but did not reveal Cannon was the father at the time.

That marks 12 total kids for Cannon with six different women. If you're having trouble keeping track (we don't blame you), check out this family tree .

