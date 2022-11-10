NYC hires hundreds of sanitation workers to clean up city streets, mayor says

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams was recently approached by an irate woman complaining about the trash on a nearby street when he walked over and picked up the garbage and dropped it into the public wastebasket.

“Let’s all clean up the city,” Adams said at a press conference in Brooklyn on Thursday.

Adams announced several city agencies, including the Department of Sanitation, the Department of Transportation, and the NYC Parks Department, will collaborate on a $14.5 million project, dubbed “Get Stuff Clean,” to beautify New York City.

The initiative begins Monday and will target 1,000 locations around the five boroughs, the mayor said.

DSNY will hire 200 sanitation workers, the Parks Department will add new evening shifts to maintain parks and control rodents, and DOT will commit to regular cleanings of highway ramps, officials said. The Department of Environmental Protection will hire 50 new workers to clean and clear sewer grates and catch basins.

Two-hundred cameras will also be posted to catch illegal dumpers, who could face $4,000 fines and have their vehicle impounded.

Without providing specific details, Adams said the city will be launching new efforts to eliminate rats.

“We’re going to kill rats,” he said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.