NYC hires hundreds of sanitation workers to clean up city streets, mayor says

By Mira Wassef
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams was recently approached by an irate woman complaining about the trash on a nearby street when he walked over and picked up the garbage and dropped it into the public wastebasket.

“Let’s all clean up the city,” Adams said at a press conference in Brooklyn on Thursday.

Rat Race: Rodent reports on the rise in NYC

Adams announced several city agencies, including the Department of Sanitation, the Department of Transportation, and the NYC Parks Department, will collaborate on a $14.5 million project, dubbed “Get Stuff Clean,” to beautify New York City.

The initiative begins Monday and will target 1,000 locations around the five boroughs, the mayor said.

DSNY will hire 200 sanitation workers, the Parks Department will add new evening shifts to maintain parks and control rodents, and DOT will commit to regular cleanings of highway ramps, officials said. The Department of Environmental Protection will hire 50 new workers to clean and clear sewer grates and catch basins.

Two-hundred cameras will also be posted to catch illegal dumpers, who could face $4,000 fines and have their vehicle impounded.

Without providing specific details, Adams said the city will be launching new efforts to eliminate rats.

“We’re going to kill rats,” he said.

Raqibah F Basir
5d ago

Outstanding! Just hope it's Enough People To Clean the trash that These Nasty people here in the City litter with! Had People realize their Littering breeds the Rats ( both Two & Four Feet) Vermin, etc abroad and see babies, elders, and vulnerable people bitten by Rats they may want to think their unhygienic practices and Keep NY clean! Right Now NYC is in a Precarious Predicament: Crime Garbage Just to name a few of the precarious situations...😑😏

Jason Merrifield
5d ago

New York's screwd. that city never going to be anything but a dump , get what you vote for

