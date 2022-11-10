Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Hogsett schedules political announcement for Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will make an announcement Tuesday about his political future. The account “Mayor Joe for Indy” tweeted just before 1 p.m. Monday inviting the public to join him for a special announcement. The event will be at the Indianapolis City Market...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis firefighter sentenced to probation after attacking former state lawmaker
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A member of the Indianapolis Fire Department has been sentenced to probation for attacking a former state lawmaker near the Indiana Statehouse last fall. Prosecutors charged 35-year-old Thomas Gatto with criminal recklessness and felony battery resulting in moderate bodily injury for the off-duty incident that injured...
WISH-TV
51st Annual Junior League of Indianapolis Holiday Mart beings Thursday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Need to pick up a few holiday gifts for friends and loved ones? The 51st annual Holiday Mart begins Thursday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Holiday Mart is the largest fundraising event of the year for the Junior League of Indianapolis, an organization of women that uses voluntarism to develop the potential of local women and help improve the lives of local children and families.
WISH-TV
2 men captured after walking from Indiana prison’s minimum-security housing
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two men were captured Monday night after they walked away from a minimum-security housing unit at a state prison, the Indiana Department of Correction says in a news release. Austin Bolton, 20, and Keegan Brooks, 19, about 5 p.m. Monday left the Level 1...
WISH-TV
CICOA Program Updates & Announcements with Tauhric Brown
According to AARP, more than 90 percent of people aged 60 or older want to stay in their home and community for as long as possible. One primary barrier to aging in place is when the home is no longer accessible or presents a fall risk. Safe at Home, a service offered by CICOA helps individuals age in place through home accessibility modifications. Working with local contractors and funded by philanthropic dollars, CICOA’s Safe at Home department completes more than 60 home modifications projects each year.
WISH-TV
Academy pays students out of high school to learn trade skills
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With more high schoolers looking at other options besides college, choosing careers in skilled trades is possible with one academy wanting to train the next generation for the trades. Peterman Top Tech Academy, which is on the city’s southeast side, focuses on heating, ventilation, air conditioning,...
WISH-TV
Elementary robotics team earns top rankings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis elementary robotics team is taking flight. The RoboRavens are earning top rankings in the state and the nation. The team recently became the first elementary team to qualify for the state robotics competition. The RoboRavens are a robotics team at Irvington Community Elementary School.
WISH-TV
Oxford, Indiana, woman dies in crash of SUV, tow truck in Carroll County
WHEELING, Ind. (WISH) — An Oxford, Indiana, woman died in the crash of her SUV and a tow truck on Monday morning, the Indiana State Police say. Ashlena King, 29, died at the crash scene in eastern Carroll County. Police were called just before 10 a.m. Monday to the...
WISH-TV
Cooler air remains in place
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — TONIGHT: There could be a few flurries in the northern half of Indiana early on. Clouds decrease later on in the night. Chilly air should be expected with low temperatures in the mid 20s. SUNDAY: Central Indiana should start out partly cloudy. The afternoon will be...
WISH-TV
Panel advances $15.5M bond to fund redevelopment of Jail II into apartments, concert venue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Metropolitan and Economic Development Committee of the Indianapolis City-County Council on Monday night advanced a $15.5 million tax increment financing bond to help fund the redevelopment of the Jail II complex. This historic building will be returned to its former glory. There will be loft-style...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis hospital using special treatment to help battle RSV
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A special respirator treatment called cuirass ventilation is helping speed up the healing process for children battling RSV and allowing more beds to be open as more patients continue to come in. The only hospital in Indiana to provide the treatment is Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in...
WISH-TV
Tuesday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King. A key inflation report, the Producer Price Index, will be released Tuesday. The PPI measures the change in the price of goods sold by businesses, a cost that often gets passed down to consumers. It’s a leading indicator of consumer price inflation.
WISH-TV
Festival of Trees fundraiser for Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County happens Saturday
The Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County has a big night coming up this weekend!. The 9th annual Festival of Trees kicks off at the Renaissance Indianapolis North Hotel in Carmel on Saturday, November 19. Nancy Chance, founder and executive director of the Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County and...
WISH-TV
‘Circle of Lights’ to celebrate 60th anniversary
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Over 300 volunteers Saturday braved the cold to string up more than 4,000 lights on the soldiers and sailors monument. It’s all preparation for the Indianapolis annual Circle of Lights and there’s more reason to celebrate this year. It will be the 60th anniversary.
WISH-TV
Snow totals for November 12
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was quite the sight across central Indiana to start off the weekend. Many of us woke up this morning to steady snowfall that did pile up, especially in grassy areas. Here are a few of the official snow totals through 5 pm:. Indianapolis picked up...
WISH-TV
Two arrested following police chase through 3 Indiana counties
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested Saturday after leading police on a vehicle pursuit through three counties, the Indiana State Police says. Shorty after 3 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a Home Depot in Seymour after receiving reports of an attempted theft. When officers arrived the suspects left the property in a U-Haul truck.
WISH-TV
City-County Metropolitan and Economic Development Committee passes $15.5 million ‘TIF Bond’ to fund redevelopment of old Jail II complex
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Metropolitan and Economic Development Committee passed a $15.5 million dollar tax increment financing bond to help fund the redevelopment of the old Jail II complex. A TIF bond allows the city to take out debt to finance the project and use the increased projected taxes on the space to pay it back.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person shot, killed on southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Tuesday after a person was shot and killed on the city’s southeast side. Just before 10 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of shots fired near Southeastern and Emerson Avenues. That’s a residential area about 2.5 miles west of I-465 and several blocks east of Bethel Park.
WISH-TV
4-year-old child fatally shot at home in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind., (WISH) — A 4-year-old child died after being shot Monday at a home in Muncie, according to the Muncie Police Department. At 12:11 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Burlington Drive, officers responded to the scene. The child was taken to the IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital where the child died.
WISH-TV
Police investigating death of 15-year-old girl from Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A death investigation was underway Monday in Bartholomew County after police found a 15-year-old girl dead inside a home in Columbus. Just before 5:30 a.m., deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of an unresponsive teenager at a residence in the 2100 block of Tyler Drive. That’s just west of U.S. 31 and about eight miles north of downtown Columbus.
