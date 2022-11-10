ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Remains of missing Texas woman identified in Colorado 35 years later

By Steven Masso
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GagjN_0j68ZNvk00

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities in Colorado have identified the remains of a missing Texas woman 35 years after her disappearance.

Nora Elia Castillo, of McAllen, was formally reported missing in 1996 — but the reporting party told authorities that she had been missing since 1986 or 1987, a post from the Baca County Sheriff’s Office stated this week.

The reporting party told the McAllen Police Department that her last contact was a collect call from “somewhere in Colorado,” the post stated.

In June 1988, a farmer reported to authorities that he found what believed were human remains, 20 miles southwest of Springfield, Colorado.

A coroner responded to the scene and confirmed the remains — stating that they had been there for one to three years. Authorities searched the area for several days, the post stated, but to no avail.

“Nothing was found to be able to identify the remains or to assist in determining how or why the person had died, or how they ended up in the farmer’s field,” the post stated.

After an “extensive investigation,” the remains were given the name Jane Doe and buried at the Springfield Cemetery.

On Dec. 12, 2021, the woman’s remains were exhumed in order to obtain new DNA samples.

On Oct. 6, authorities received word of a possible DNA match with a family member who had submitted a sample to the McAllen Police Department, which received the sample from a woman searching for her missing mother Nora Elia Castillo, the post stated.

With evidence collected from McAllen PD, investigators with the Baca County Sheriff’s Office determined that the remains belonged to Castillo.

Authorities said they were able to locate Castillo’s family and notify them as to where her remains are buried.

“It is still unknown why Nora Elia Castillo was in Colorado or the circumstances of her death,” authorities stated.

The investigation was conducted by the Baca County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Baca County Coroner’s Office, Michele Kennedy with Solved by DNA, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the McAllen Police Department, NAMUs and the University of of North Texas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 4

Ishmael Gonzales
3d ago

THE LORD JESUS CHRIST HAS AVENGED HER MURDER! REVELATION 21:8.   But as for the cowardly, the faithless, the detestable, as for murderers, the sexually immoral, sorcerers, idolaters, and all liars, their portion will be in the lake that burns with fire and sulfur, which is the second death.”

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

HPD: Man breaks into La Michoacana, steals large amounts of money

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is wanted after breaking into a ‘La Michoacana’ meat market, police said. The break-in occurred at 12:13 a.m. Nov. 11 at the ‘La Michoacana,’ located at the 900 block of W. Harrison, Harlingen Police Department stated. “Once inside the store the male took a large amount of US currency, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

Mission Couple Facing Harboring Charges For Housing Migrants In Rented RV’s

A Mission couple are to be back in federal court this week facing charges of harboring undocumented immigrants in rented recreational vehicles. Abundio Arriaga and his wife Sandra Guadalupe Lopez-Sauceda were arrested last week after a brief surveillance operation near their property. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a Chevrolet...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Car bursts in flames after crash in Pharr

Correction: The location of the crash has been updated PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — First responders battled a blaze in Pharr after a crash Monday, officials say. According to a post by the Texas Department of Transportation, Pharr District, the accident occurred near Alamo Road and Military Highway. Sgt. Maria Montalvo, a public information officer with […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg police search for drive-by shooting suspect

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting. On Oct. 24, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of North Doolittle Road in reference to a shooting. Detectives were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle, a gray […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Man threatens couple with knife, slashes their tires, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of chasing a man and woman with a knife and slashing their tires. Ricardo De La Garza was taken into custody by the Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit for the offenses of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence, criminal mischief, assault and […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Man Run Over And Killed In Weslaco

No charges are expected after a driver struck and killed a man in Weslaco Friday night. 46-year-old Sie Garcia was walking near North Texas Boulevard and Adelita Street at around 9 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene and Garcia was rushed...
WESLACO, TX
KWTX

Texas Sheriff fired following allegations of indecency with a child

MISSION, Texas (KWTX) - A Hidalgo Sheriff County Deputy has been fired after an investigation was done in connection to allegations of committing indecency with a child. David Munoz, 35, was arrested after the Mission Police Department obtained a warrant for his arrested and residence. Today, November 2, 2022, after...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

San Juan man convicted for transporting migrants in tractor-trailer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley man was guilty of illegally transporting migrants within the United States, according to a ruling from a federal jury in Corpus Christi. After a two-day trial, a jury convicted Rodolfo Cazares, 52, of San Juan, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas announced […]
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco park facilities vandalized, city says

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are asking for the public’s help in locating possible suspects in the vandalization of two public restrooms. According to the City of Weslaco, during the months of October and November city crews repainted restrooms at Harlon Block and Mayor Pablo Peña parks. Shortly after the repainting, the restrooms were […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol: Woman arrested with Barrett .50 caliber in her possession

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after U.S. Border Patrol agents found a Barrett .50 caliber rifle in the backseat of her SUV. Elizabeth Santiago was arrested for attempting to export the rifle from the United States without a license or written authorization, court documents stated. A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Alamo man sentenced for crash that killed motorcyclist

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alamo man was sentenced to state jail for his involvement in a 2019 crash that left a motorcyclist dead. Carlos Vasquez was ordered to serve seven years in state jail on Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges of accident involving death, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An indictment obtained […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO executes warrant near Harlingen elementary school

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s investigators executed an arrest warrant for Usbaldo Garza Jr. on Monday. According to a social post from Sheriff Eric Garza, investigators along with Harlingen Police Department and investigators with the Cameron County District Attorney’s office executed the warrant at a home near an elementary school in Harlingen. Investigators […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America

Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg man pleads not guilty to kidnapping, raping woman at gunpoint

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man pleaded not guilty after being arrested on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault. Victor Alfonso Cereno was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and aggravated sexual assault, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. Records show that Cereno entered a plea of not guilty Wednesday. […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Man arrested for stealing cars from lots, deceived salespeople by switching out keys

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man who was wanted for theft of a motor vehicle. Marco Antonio Salas, 43, was arrested on four counts of theft of a motor vehicle, Brownsville police say. According to Investigator Martin Sandoval, the Brownsville Police Department public information officer, Salas was wanted for stealing cars from […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KXAN

KXAN

64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy