ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, MI

Football Frenzy preview: Regional championships

By Dean Holzwarth
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ih8Fa_0j68ZFrw00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several area teams will compete for regional championships this weekend as the road to Ford Field gets shorter and shorter.

Here are previews of a few key games.

‘Hard hat, lunch pail’ Forest Hills Central team eyes regional title

WHITEHALL VIKINGS VS. SOUTH CHRISTIAN SAILORS AT EAST KENTWOOD

Friday at 7 p.m.

Very few teams have gotten this far in the season without a loss.

Two of those teams will square off Friday night with a Division 4 regional crown at state.

South Christian and Whitehall are both state-ranked and have achieved perfection thus far with identical 11-0 records.

The Sailors have reached the regional finals for the third straight year. They lost to Edwardsburg 28-14 a year ago, and also in 2020.

Meanwhile, Whitehall has already set a school record for wins in a season and will play for a regional crown for the first time since 2014 when they lost to South Christian 49-14.

This will be only the second time that these two programs have played each other.

South Christian advanced to the state finals three straight years from 2012 to 2014, while the Vikings are in search of their first regional championship.

GRAND LEDGE COMETS VS CALEDONIA FIGHTING SCOTS AT EAST KENTWOOD

Saturday at 1 p.m.

Caledonia had one of its biggest wins in program history when it upset previously unbeaten Rockford in a Division 1 district final thriller.

The Fighting Scots knocked off their O-K Red rivals 14-13 in double-overtime to capture their second straight district crown and advance to the regional finals for the second consecutive year.

Caledonia tops Rockford in 2OT for District Championship

Caledonia (10-1) had its season ended by Traverse City Central last year, but will seek redemption when it plays Grand Ledge (9-2).

The Comets also had an exciting district final after edging Holt 21-20. Grand Ledge has won seven of its last eight games and is in the regional finals for the first time since 2015.

Caledonia had five straight losing seasons before posting double-digit wins back-to-back years. The Fighting Scots won a state title in 2005.

ZEELAND WEST DUX AT MUSKEGON BIG REDS

Saturday at 1 p.m.

A much-anticipated rematch will take place Saturday between the two teams that shared a piece of the O-K Green championship during the regular season.

Zeeland West (10-1) beat the Big Reds 38-36 in Week 5 and will look to defeat them for a second time in a Division 3 regional final.

Full Football Frenzy coverage

Muskegon (9-2) hasn’t been beaten since that loss, reeling off six straight wins.

The Big Reds failed to reach the regional finals last year for the first time since 2011, but are back with their sights set on advancing to the state semis.

The last time these teams met in the postseason was in 2017 as Muskegon hammered Zeeland West 55-20 en route to winning a Division 3 state title.

The Dux haven’t won a regional crown since 2015 when they went a perfect 14-0 and won a state championship.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

GVSU a 1-seed in D-II football tourney; could face defending champ Ferris State on Dec. 3

Ferris State will begin its quest to defend its NCAA Division II football title against a familiar foe: fellow GLIAC member Davenport, which the Bulldogs beat, 28-7, on Nov. 5 in Big Rapids. Ferris State drew the No. 2 seed in its region, but the Bulldogs’ eyes will likely be on a potential rematch with the one school to beat them this season: Grand Valley State. The GLIAC champion Lakers — who beat Ferris State, 22-21, in...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

Saturday's state football: Grand Valley, Ferris State earn victories

Grand Valley State, the nation's top-ranked team in Division II, kept its unbeaten season intact Saturday with a 49-7 victory over 18th-ranked Davenport. Cade Peterson threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as Grand Valley (11-0, 6-0 GLIAC) built a 42-0 lead by halftime. Tariq Reid also ran for two touchdowns.
ALLENDALE, MI
103.3 WKFR

There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland

Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
HOLLAND, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Taco John’s growing in West Michigan

A publicly traded Grand Rapids restaurant group is bringing a Mexican fast-food concept to West Michigan. Meritage Hospitality Group [OTC: MHGU] announced Thursday, Nov. 10, its opening dates for three Grand Rapids-area Taco John’s. All three are set to open in December. The stores are part of a planned...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 111322

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for counties closest to the lakeshore until 1 p.m. Sunday. (November 13, 2022) WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for counties closest to the lakeshore until 1 p.m. Sunday. (November 13, 2022) Santa Claus Girls back in action this holiday season. Santa Claus Girls...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

Houseboat fight pits west Michigan resort town against developer

Saugatuck — On one side of a fence in this west Michigan resort town is the Saugatuck Chain Ferry, a hand-cranked barge that represents everything charming about the community. On the other side is something less benign. Four houseboats that were installed last year have led to charges and...
SAUGATUCK, MI
whtc.com

Hudsonville Woman Victim of Sunday Carjacking

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 13, 2022) – A 29-year-old Hudsonville woman was the victim of a carjacking on Sunday afternoon in broad daylight. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Dill, the unnamed woman was at a drug store on the corner of 28th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street when two men approached her vehicle and asked for a ride to a nearby house. She agreed to their request, and one of the men displayed a weapon, forced her out, and drove off to the east.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
theolafmessenger.com

Hot take: The Holland loft sucks.

On my tour of St. Olaf, the enthusiastic tour guide led my mom and me up three flights of stairs to the then-newly renovated Holland Loft. I remember telling my mom that I would always study there if I went to St. Olaf. I question now, when I look back — what about the exposed pipes and steel beams appealed to me? Was I really into colorless industrial interior design?
HOLLAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

RSV cases on rise, Democrat wins West Michigan congressional seat (Grand Rapids headlines Nov. 6-11)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michigan, like many areas of the country, has been experiencing a high spread of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and children’s hospitals such as Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital have been particularly overwhelmed. “Child inpatient numbers and child emergency department visits at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Winter weather advisory begins at 4 p.m. Saturday.

OCEANA COUNTY — A winter weather advisory has been issued for west Michigan by the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids beginning Saturday, Nov. 12, at 4 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. Counties included in the advisory include: Oceana, Mason, Lake, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy