Investigation underway after a shooting involving a Pueblo police officer

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a reported shooting involving an officer with the Pueblo Police Department Thursday morning.

A heavy police presence was first reported on Pueblo's northside around 10 a.m.

The PPD is asking people to avoid the area of the 3600 block of Dillon Dr. due to the shooting.

According to a KRDO crew at the scene, multiple officers with the Pueblo Police Department were at the Target parking lot.

This is a developing story.

