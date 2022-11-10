ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Investigation underway after a shooting involving a Pueblo police officer

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jsZk4_0j68ZD6U00

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a reported shooting involving an officer with the Pueblo Police Department Thursday morning.

A heavy police presence was first reported on Pueblo's northside around 10 a.m.

The PPD is asking people to avoid the area of the 3600 block of Dillon Dr. due to the shooting.

According to a KRDO crew at the scene, multiple officers with the Pueblo Police Department were at the Target parking lot.

This is a developing story.

The post Investigation underway after a shooting involving a Pueblo police officer appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs police search for suspect in multiple attempted armed robberies in one night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for the suspects involved in an armed robbery and two attempted armed robberies Sunday night. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers received reports of an attempted robbery at 8:08 p.m. CSPD said the suspects tried robbing the Cullivers at 2925 New Center Point. While in The post Colorado Springs police search for suspect in multiple attempted armed robberies in one night appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

EPSO: Man dies after domestic disturbance and shooting

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A reported domestic disturbance turns deadly in El Paso County after a man is found dead near Fountain. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), on Saturday, Nov. 12, just before 3:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 6100 Block of Pemmican Point, an unincorporated portion of Fountain, […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Three attempted robberies take place over an hour

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to three robberies that happened over the course of an hour on Sunday, Nov. 13. On Sunday at about 8 p.m. CSPD said suspects attempted a robbery using the drive-through of the Culver’s at New Center Point and Tutt Boulevard. When the suspects made their […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 dead following reported shooting south of Colorado Springs near Pikes Peak International Raceway

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead and an investigation is underway south of Colorado Springs. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting they received a call from a man and woman tied to a reported “domestic disturbance,” which led to a shooting. The incident happened in an area along Pemmican Point, southwest of Pikes Peak International Raceway Saturday morning at about 3:28.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Old Stage murder: “Put two bullets in and kill him”

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An arrest affidavit shows the murder of a man whose body was discovered off of Old Stage Road in June 2022 followed a kidnapping plot by four people, all of whom have been arrested. The arrest affidavit for 23-year-old Ector Sarabia-Cabrera is in reference to the murder of Manuel Hernandez-Uribe, whose body […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Murder-suicide investigation after 2 found dead

(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says they are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide after finding two people dead Sunday morning on Nov. 13. Shortly before 7:20 a.m., TCSO responded to reports of a shooting in the Colorado Mountain Estates Subdivision near Florissant. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two people […]
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man accused of killing teen coworker back in court set to plead guilty or not guilty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the man accused of murdering his 17-year-old high school coworker is back in court. In June, the body of Riley Whitelaw was found in the backroom of a Colorado Springs Walgreens. Now, her accused killer, 28-year-old Joshua Johnson, will be back in court at 1:30 p.m. for an arraignment. The post Colorado Springs man accused of killing teen coworker back in court set to plead guilty or not guilty appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Passenger dies, family member charged after fatal crash

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A passenger who died following a multi-vehicle crash in southwest Colorado Springs in October, has been identified and a family member arrested, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). On Monday, Oct. 31, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the passenger as 32-year-old Michael Tapia Jr. of Colorado Springs. According […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist killed on Platte ran red light, CSPD says

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The motorcyclist who was killed on East Platte Avenue in October ran a red light and hit a minivan, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said. The motorcyclist was identified by the El Paso County Coroner on Monday, Oct. 31 as 32-year-old Brian Bell of Colorado Springs. According to CSPD, the crash […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Shooting under investigation in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies are investigating a reported shooting in Teller County Sunday morning. At the time of this writing, the sheriff’s office has released few details, confirming only that the suspect is accounted for. Lt. Wes Walter with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office tells 11 News there were children at the scene when the shooting happened but that they were unharmed. No information about the number of victims or conditions of the victims has been released.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man in hospital after being hit by car on Powers Blvd

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car on North Powers Boulevard late Monday, Nov. 14 and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating. According to CSPD, at around 8 p.m. Monday night officers were called to the intersection of North Powers Boulevard and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Single-vehicle crash kills Pueblo West man

It's time to dink, pass and serve it up at Colorado Springs' newest indoor pickleball arena. Springs Pickleball is helping you keep the game going even as the weather gets colder. Tips to help our teens be more grateful. Tips to help our teens be more grateful. Brooklyn’s on Boulder...
PUEBLO WEST, CO
OutThere Colorado

Deer causes 7-vehicle crash on Colorado interstate

A large deer caused seven vehicles to crash on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs on Saturday night, according to officials from the Colorado Springs Police Department. The accident occurred at around 8:26 PM, between the Garden of the Gods and Fillmore exits of southbound I-25. The deer reportedly wandered onto the roadway and caused two separate crashes involving seven vehicles.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy