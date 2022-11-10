PHOTOS: Warriors' newest jerseys honor, celebrate Bay Area women

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The Golden State Warriors ' newest Bay Area-inspired jerseys celebrate women's empowerment.

The team on Wednesday unveiled their latest City Edition uniforms, which were designed by Oakland -based artist and muralist Allison Hueman.

The City Edition jerseys are a yearly effort by the NBA to promote and pay homage to the history and culture of each individual team's location. Since the program was implemented in 2017, all 30 NBA teams have released a new City Edition jersey every year.

This year's new Warriors threads honor "the long line of Bay Area women who innovate, change the game, and lead fearlessly," the team said.

The black jersey features two gold roses, one an illustrated rendering in the center of the chest and the other is a more massive photo realistic – but hand-drawn – depiction at the bottom edge of the uniform.

The rose is one of the symbols of the women's suffrage movement.

Hueman told ESPN the smaller flower came from a vision she had where the cables on the Bay Bridge broke apart and came back together to form the "line-art rose."

"With this design we wanted to shine a light on our 'Warrior Women' in the community," Hueman, who also previously collaborated with Stephen Curry on a sneaker line, said in a video released by the team . "So first I thought of our flowers because these are our champions. And so I wanted to give them their flowers. But also, I wanted to use flowers as a symbol for allyship and honoring our women."

She said the block letters which spell “Warriors” at the top of the jersey were inspired by historic art deco signs from landmarks in the Bay Area, such as the Paramount Theatre, while the sun rays represent the Golden State.

"I feel like it’s really important to empower our women, especially for the young girls in our community," Hueman said. "There’s a lot going on in the world and I think now more than ever it's really important for us to support each other, show up for each other."

"When little girls wear this jersey, I hope they feel strong, powerful, fearless. I hope they feel like champions."

