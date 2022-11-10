Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Jury views video of killing inside Taboo Nightclub on day one of testimony
KCRG.com
Trial for man charged in deadly Cedar Rapids nightclub mass shooting begins
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after allegedly head-butting officer
An Iowa City man detained after a reported fight was arrested after head-butting an officer. Police say they were dispatched to a report of a fight in progress on the 900 block of Spring Ridge Drive. Upon arrival, 20-year-old Layton Sime, who lives at the site of the incident, was located and detained.
KCJJ
Des Moines man accused of assaulting two women at Lone Tree bar
A central Iowa man is accused of assaulting two women at a bar in Lone Tree. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Gussy’s on Devoe Street just before 12:45 Sunday morning for a fight inside the bar. Witnesses allege 55-year-old William Kunsman of Des Moines punched two separate women…a customer and a bartender…during a heated argument.
cbs2iowa.com
Opening statements begin in Dimione Walker trial
cbs2iowa.com
Opening arguments to begin Monday in Dimione Walker murder trial
KCRG.com
Three charged in fatal January shooting of Cedar Rapids teen
KCJJ
Transient accused of prying open locked door to enter closed convenience store
A transient faces charges that he pried open a locked door of an Iowa City convenience store, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Video footage from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh on Stevens Drive reportedly shows 32-year-old Jesse Glidden prying open the front door just before 12:30am last Wednesday morning. Glidden is reportedly seen entering the building, looking around, then leaving. Police encountered him in a nearby parking lot a short time later, although he was not a suspect until officers reviewed the security video of the incident.
KCJJ
IC bar owner cited last month for serving already-intoxicated patrons arrested Sunday morning after allegedly serving minors after hours
An Iowa City bar owner cited just last month for serving already-intoxicated individuals faces new charges after Iowa City Police say he served minors after hours. Officers say they observed 52-year-old Douglas Meek of Eversull Lane, who owns Pints on South Clinton Street, inside his bar with employees just after 2:45 Sunday morning. That’s 45 minutes after bars must legally close in Iowa. The group was reportedly taking shots of Jamison’s Whiskey. Three of the employees were under 21 years of age.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids teen charged in alleged shooting, injuring Mount Mercy student
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen has been charged for his alleged involvement in a shooting from earlier this month. Police said a 21-year-old student suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the right forearm after being caught in the crossfire between two or more shooters in the area of Elmhurst Drive NE and Hazel Drive NE on Nov. 3. The student is part of the cross-country team. He has already been released from the hospital.
KCJJ
Wapello man arrested for OWI had loaded rifle in back seat
A traffic stop for dark window tint led to the arrest of a Wapello man on OWI and weapon charges. Police stopped 19-year-old Garrett Beeding near the intersection of Johnson and Washington streets in Iowa City Saturday night around 11:30 for the equipment violation. Upon contact, he reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, and had the odor of consumed alcohol. Beeding allegedly admitted to drinking, and performed poorly on field testing. A subsequent Datamaster test showed his blood alcohol level at .08 percent.
KCJJ
Minor accused of running up approximately $200 bar tab on stolen credit card at IC nightclub
A minor faces charges that he ran up an expensive bar tab on a stolen credit card at a downtown Iowa City nightclub. Iowa City Police say 20-year-old Lonnie Smith of Scott Park Drive admitted to using a credit card that was not his to run up his bar tab at The Fieldhouse late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The final total was around $200.
KCJJ
North Liberty man charged with domestic assault after Monday incident
A North Liberty man was taken into custody earlier this week after an alleged assault on the woman he’s had a four-year relationship with. According to the arrest report, officers were called to Golfview Court at approximately 4:15 Monday morning. The victim was reportedly out of breath and screaming for help. Upon arrival, police say the woman was visibly upset, scared, and said she was being chased. She accused 31-year-old Alex Mendoza, who she lives with, with putting her in a choke hold and throwing her on the ground.
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD hosts another year of "Santa Cop"
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids held its holiday tradition of "Santa Cop" on Monday. The "Santa Cop" program has officers from Cedar Rapids Police Dept. (CRPD) officers and other volunteers shop with local children for the holiday season. Monday's outing was at the Target on Edgewood Rd. SW.
Sioux City Journal
Waterloo man sentenced to prison in straw man gun investigation
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who bought 38 guns in a matter of months has been sentenced to prison for making false statements when making the purchases. Authorities allege Joshua William Butler bought the weapons for other people. Most of the firearms remain unaccounted for, but some were later recovered by police in Chicago and other guns continue to pop up, according to court records.
superhits106.com
Monticello Man Identified As Driver Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside of Monticello. 38 year old Jack Larrimore of Monticello was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died from his injuries Wednesday. Aaccording to the Iowa State Patrol, Larrimore was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 near 195th Street in rural Monticello around 5:35pm Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending Larrimore onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
KCJJ
North Liberty Police: Florida man tried to cash fraudulent check for almost $5,000
North Liberty Police say a Florida man tried unsuccessfully to cash a fraudulent check for almost $5,000. 32-year-old Duviel Aguilar Alfonso of Tampa was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 4:45 Thursday afternoon. Investigators say Aguilar Alfonso…who arrest records also list as a transient…attempted to cash a fraudulent check for $4,962.85 at the US Bank branch on West Cherry Street just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon.
KCRG.com
Williamsburg rallies around classmate suffering from a traumatic brain injury
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kinsley Provin was missing from the Williamsburg crowd at the UNI-Dome on Saturday. She’s been recovering from a brain injury since a car accident on September 21. Many of her cognitive abilities, including her speech, haven’t returned yet. Junior Kyler Provin played with his sister on his mind.
KCRG.com
Coralville Police identify dependent adult and find caregiver
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - UPDATE: Officers have been able to successfully identify this subject and his caregiver. We greatly appreciate your prompt assistance with this case. Coralville Police are seeking public assistance in identifying an individual who was found in the area of 21st Avenue Place. Police say he is...
cbs2iowa.com
One person seriously hurt after crash involving tractor in Dubuque County
FARLEY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash involving a tractor in Dubuque County. The crash happened Monday evening around 7:20 pm in the 7800 block of Farley Road. A car rear-ended a farm tractor pulling a manure spreader, which did...
