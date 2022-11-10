ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why a taxi might pick you up next time you call Uber in San Francisco

By Matt Bigler
KCBS News Radio
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Long-time ride hailing rivals Uber and Flywheel are partnering up, meaning the next Uber ride you take in San Francisco may be in a taxicab .

Starting Thursday, if you call a ride using Uber you could get a taxi operating on the Flywheel app.

"It's somewhat shocking for a lot of people, but in a good way," Hansu Kim, president of Flywheel, told KCBS Radio.

Kim called the arrangement a "win-win" for the two ride-hailing companies. The key component prompting the partnership is the shortage of drivers due to the pandemic. "This will allow both Uber and taxis to access more drivers for both of the services," he explained.

Around 750 San Francisco cab drivers use Flywheel and the majority have opted to start accepting Uber rides, but not all.

One cabbie told KCBS Radio he refuses to drive for Uber — the company which has been blamed for stealing taxi business.

Some Uber riders may also have a negative outlook on riding in a taxi. "I think some riders are spoiled now in the city with the Ubers and the quality of vehicles that they get, so some might be, personally I wouldn't be," one resident said.

The Uber-Flywheel partnership is kicking off on Thursday and may be expanded nationwide after a one year pilot program approved by the SFMTA.

