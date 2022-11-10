ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haubstadt, IN

ISP: Haubstadt man arrested for dissemination of harmful material to a minor

By Seth Austin
 5 days ago

PIKE COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A Haubstadt man was charged with dissemination of harmful material to a minor on Wednesday after Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation in October.

According to ISP, Dustin Bratcher, 21, allegedly used a social media platform in June and sent an inappropriate picture to a female under the age of 16. An arrest warrant was issued and Bratcher turned himself in at the Pike County Jail.

Docs: Indiana man said his ‘body wants it’ when arrested with child sex abuse material for the second time

Bratcher has since posted bond and has been released. A court date has not been scheduled at this time.

WEHT/WTVW

No arrest made after 2 people shot in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a late morning shooting left two people hospitalized in Henderson Saturday. According to the Henderson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Ray Street after multiple people called 911 for a shooting. We’re told two people involved in the shooting were taken to an area hospital […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

