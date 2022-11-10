ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MI

2 face charges after raids in Roseville, Detroit for dealing drugs to surrounding communities: cops

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pg7da_0j68Ydxt00

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Two alleged drug dealers are facing charges after a pair of task force raids in Roseville in Detroit.

One week ago, on Nov. 3, the Eastpointe Police Special Investigations Unit, along with detectives and the Special Response Team, executed two narcotic search warrants: one at a home on Liberal Street in Detroit, and the other at a home on Bohn Street in Roseville.

During those raids, police said they seized of several firearms, along with crack, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and various pills. One of the firearms was reported stolen during a break in business in Troy, and on another gun the serial number had been "obliterated," police said.

Two men, identified as Kevin Brian Maddox-El and Demarise "Twin" Romaze Brock, both of Detroit, were arrested.

Maddox-El and Brock are "business partners who allegedly sell narcotics to our surrounding communities," police said.

Maddox-El and Brock are each charged with the following: Delivery/manufacture-methamphetamine, Delivery/manufacture-cocaine,
Delivery/manufacture-cocaine, heroin, or another narcotic; Weapons-firearms-receiving & concealing, Weapons-firearms-possession of a felon
Felony firearm and Maintaining a drug house.

Both men were arraigned in the 38th District Court in Eastpointe and ordered held on a $250,000 bond on the condition they are fitted with a GPS tether if released.

Eastpointe Police thanked the Detroit Police Department and the Macomb County SWAT Team for their help with this investigation.

More on today's top stories:

Comments / 29

Dora
4d ago

Thanks Macomb County, for putting it all on Detroit. Roseville and East-Point, Suburban Cities. Just Watch how the readers put the blame on Detroit. Always, All the time.

Reply
8
RJC 5001
4d ago

if they were white, their faces and mug shots would be up and down this thread and every other out there. is this what equity means? if so it's not to bright if ya ask me....

Reply
5
don
4d ago

Haha I always love their booking photos and I think I might save the picks for one of those tshirts like that crying Kim kartrashian one

Reply
3
 

