Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
Equiti sets up office in Cyprus to offer CySEC-regulated solutions to European brokers
Equiti Group has announced the opening of its latest regulated European office, in Cyprus, located at 2nd Floor, Frema Plaza, 39 Kolonakiou Street, Limassol. The new office in Limassol will help Equiti Group execute its expansion strategy in the European Union as part of its wider global geographical expansion plans for the next three years, which will see the company acquire licenses in other new markets around the world.
financefeeds.com
S&P Global Ratings fined $2.5m for conflict of interest in mortgage-backed security
“NRSROs are prohibited from issuing or maintaining a credit rating where an individual who participates in sales and marketing activity seeks to influence the determination of the rating. Credit rating agencies play a systemically important role in the structured products markets, and the federal securities laws require them to insulate their analytical functions from the influence of business considerations.”
financefeeds.com
Cyprus suspends FTX.com’s CIF license
The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has suspended the crypto exchange FTX.com’s CIF license, which allowed the insolvent platform to operate throughout Europe over the last few months. According to media reports, the Cypriot chief regulator had asked FTX Europe to “suspend its operations and to proceed immediately...
financefeeds.com
SGX’s USD/CNH futures hit a record ADV of US$7.8 billion in October
The Singapore Exchange (SGX) notched a healthy gain in its FX and indices volumes, as well as a strong performance across commodity and securities segments. Total FX futures volume on SGX stood at 3.3 million contracts in October, up by 50 percent on a yearly basis. Heightened inflation expectations and sustained U.S. dollar strength drove hedging on SGX FX, Asia’s most comprehensive currencies marketplace.
financefeeds.com
ASIC bans Mark Jennings for unlicensed CFD trading with “guaranteed returns”
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has banned Queensland-based CFD trader Mark Jennings from providing financial services and carrying on a financial services business for 10 years. According to ASIC, he advertised guaranteed investment returns and traded Contracts for Difference (CFDs) using client funds when he was not licensed. Mark...
financefeeds.com
SIX adds ETFs to sactioned securities monitoring service
“Increased requirements from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to ensure all funds are screened for sanctions has added another layer of complexity for market participants with regards to their “sanctions compliance”. The heightened sanctions scrutiny is forcing banks, asset managers, and wealth managers to have transparency...
financefeeds.com
World’s 2nd biggest spot exchange halts client withdrawals
Atom Asset Exchange (AAX) has halted client withdrawals on its platform, but said the move wasn’t part of a broader limit on activity in the wake of FTX’s collapse. It comes only days after a Twitter thread in which AAX said they had “no financial exposure to FTX and its affiliates.” Instead, the Hong Kong-based crypto exchange cited the failure of a third-party partner, which caused some users’ balance data to be improperly recorded while scheduling a system upgrade. Hence, AAX halted its services to prevent further risks, while the technical team has had to manually proofread and restore the system to ensure accuracy of all users’ holdings.
financefeeds.com
eToro promotes Orel Assia to lead growth of eToro Money
Israeli social trading and multi-asset brokerage company eToro has promoted Orel Assia to the role of head of growth for its eToro Money program. Assia has originally joined eToro back in 2018 as a design manager responsible for the UX & UI of the firm’s crypto platform (eToroX). There, he managed a team of developers and designers, as well as working closely with content, SEO, localization, product and R&D teams to improve user acquisition funnels, from the initial marketial engagement to specified product actions.
financefeeds.com
Trading Technologies adds post-trade capabilities from ATEO Finance
The solution combines the TT OMS with ATEO’s post-trade capabilities to quality trade execution and trade allocation services. Trading Technologies, the trading software provider owned by 7Ridge, has entered into a strategic partnership with post-trade specialist ATEO Finance to deliver a fully integrated, comprehensive post-trade allocation service for sell-side banks, brokers, and futures commission merchants (FCMs).
financefeeds.com
IS Prime appoints Sandeep Nanuwan to Agency Execution sales
“I have worked with IS Prime for a number of years and have always been impressed by their professionalism and transparency. I have also followed the fast growth of the business and could see how I could add value and drive further growth by leveraging my network. The people and culture in a business are very important to me and IS Prime ticks all the boxes for my next career move.”
US, China climate envoys meet at COP27 summit in Egypt
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has met with his Chinese counterpart at annual United Nations climate talks in Egypt
Comments / 0