Cleveland, OH

WTRF

Browns reeling, at loss to explain terrible trip to Miami

CLEVELAND (AP)The Cleveland Browns followed their bye by taking a second straight week off. Unable to build any momentum from their best performance this season, they returned from the break only to get busted up Sunday by the Miami Dolphins, who unleashed a 39-17 thrashing that raised more questions about the Browns’ effort, personnel, schemes and future.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF

Browns QB Watson cleared to practice as suspension nears end

CLEVELAND (AP)Deshaun Watson’s return from an 11-game NFL suspension remains on schedule. Cleveland’s quarterback Deshaun Watson was cleared to practice Monday, a significant step for the three-time Pro Bowler accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women while he played for Houston. Watson reached a settlement...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF

Browns in desperation mode after ugly loss to Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP)Myles Garrett still believes the Cleveland Browns can make the playoffs, even after Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins dropped them to 3-6. ”It’s difficult, but it’s not impossible,” the All-Pro defensive end said. ”We’re going to go out and play every game like it’s our last because it might as well be. Do everything we can.”
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF

First NFL crowd in Germany sings Country Roads

Entire stadium of German NFL fans belts West Virginia's song during historic Seahawks-Buccaneers matchup. Geno Smith and Bruce Irvin played in a different country, thousands of miles away from their home stadium in Seattle Sunday. The Seahawks played in the first-ever NFL game to be played in Germany. The game...
SEATTLE, WA
WTRF

Watt’s presence provides Steelers with a glimmer of hope

PITTSBURGH (AP)Damontae Kazee had heard the stories about T.J. Watt. The almost maniacal ferocity the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker brought to practice. The way the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 wreaked havoc. The intensity the game’s best edge rusher brought to every snap, an intensity that compelled his teammates to match.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF

Watt’s return fuels Steelers to 20-10 win over shaky Saints

PITTSBURGH (AP)T.J. Watt felt the familiar and still indescribable jolt the moment he emerged from the tunnel. Two months spent standing on the sideline while his torn left pectoral muscle healed deprived the Pittsburgh star linebacker of the lifeblood that sustains him and the Steelers of a player that can change the arcs of games, if not entire seasons.
PITTSBURGH, PA

