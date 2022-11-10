Terry Wayne Santoni passed from this life peacefully at home on November 7th. A native of Southern California, Terry was born and raised in Long Beach. He graduated from Millikan High School and Cerritos College, obtaining an associates degree in Ornamental Horticulture as well as a Master Gardener’s Certification. After working as an ambulance driver and for Ford Motor Company, Terry went on to become the Landscape Supervisor for San Bernardino County. Additionally, he performed private landscape work at Edwards Mansion and for the Tilden Family properties in Riverside, California. Eventually Terry put his outgoing personality to work as a limousine driver in Southern California, driving a wide variety of regular clients including medical teams, Tribal Council Members, and a bevy of Hollywood celebrities.

