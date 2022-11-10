Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sewanee Elementary School Resource Officer Smells Marijuana Coming From Delivery Truck & Find Fentanyl in Franklin Co.Zack LoveSewanee, TN
This Small Tennessee Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBell Buckle, TN
Dollar General Store Replacement AnnouncedBryan DijkhuizenWinchester, TN
Related
thunder1320.com
Debra S Brooks
Debra S Brooks, formerly of Manchester, passed this life on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 67. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later time. Debra, a native of Nashville, was the daughter of the late Larence and Ruby Winfrey...
WKRN
Newsmaker: Camp Forrest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Camp Forrest Foundation in Tullahoma is working to preserve the history and heritage of the men and women of Camp Forrest. Dr. Elizabeth Taylor joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more. “The base itself was...
thunder1320.com
Terry Wayne Santoni
Terry Wayne Santoni passed from this life peacefully at home on November 7th. A native of Southern California, Terry was born and raised in Long Beach. He graduated from Millikan High School and Cerritos College, obtaining an associates degree in Ornamental Horticulture as well as a Master Gardener’s Certification. After working as an ambulance driver and for Ford Motor Company, Terry went on to become the Landscape Supervisor for San Bernardino County. Additionally, he performed private landscape work at Edwards Mansion and for the Tilden Family properties in Riverside, California. Eventually Terry put his outgoing personality to work as a limousine driver in Southern California, driving a wide variety of regular clients including medical teams, Tribal Council Members, and a bevy of Hollywood celebrities.
thunder1320.com
Sewer investigation work this week in Manchester
Beginning the week of November 14, representatives from Duke’s Root Control, Inc. (Dukes) will be in your area for the purpose of evaluating the condition of the sanitary sewer system. This method of testing requires representatives from Dukes to access manholes located within the Right-of-Way and/or utility easements, including...
thunder1320.com
Sons of Confederate Veterans dinner meeting, Oct. 27
Maj. Gen. Benjamin F. Cheatham Camp 72 will have their regular dinner meeting at 6:00 P.M., Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the Oak Restaurant in Manchester. The meeting will start at 7:00 P.M. Please note that our new meeting date is the 4th Thursday of each month. The program will...
thunder1320.com
MS BASKETBALL: Raiders stun Warren County with buzzer beater win
It’s hardly how Coffee County drew up the ending. But it worked out perfectly. Trailing 36-35 with 8.7 seconds on the clock, the Raiders moved the ball across the floor and sixth grader Jaxon Pruitt fired off a long 3-pointer. Pruitt’s shot fell short, but right into the hands of post Audie Nicoll who laid it off the glass and in the bucket as the buzzer sounded to give the Red Raiders a thrilling 37-36 win over the Pioneers Monday afternoon in Manchester.
thunder1320.com
UPDATE: Fourth annual Veterans Day parade and ceremony postponed to Nov. 19
Coffee County Veterans Association (CCVA) is pleased to again host Manchester’s fourth annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Saturday, November 19th. The parade begins at 10 AM, starting at Raider Academy; going west on Highway 55; turning toward downtown on Hillsboro Blvd; then onto Spring Street and ending at the Courthouse Square.
thunder1320.com
MS BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders lose late lead, game
Coffee County Middle’s Lady Raiders had a 36-30 lead and possession of the basketball with 4 minutes to play Monday afternoon in Manchester. But Coffee County was outscored 9-1 in the final 4 minutes, losing the lead and the game 39-37. It was the first loss of the year for the Lady Raiders.
thunder1320.com
Coffee County Basketball season begins this week with flurry of games
It’s time to hit the hardwood. Coffee County Central Red Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams hit the floor this week and the schedule gets busy in a hurry for both teams. The Red Raiders will host a boys only game Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. against Boyd Buchanan.
thunder1320.com
Coffee County gas price average jumps 18 cents
Tennesseans once again saw fluctuating pump prices over last week. Today’s state gas price average is nearly two cents more expensive than last Monday’s. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.30 which is nine cents less expensive than one month ago and 16 cents more than one year ago.
thunder1320.com
Lady Rockets open busy week with blowout win of Eagleville
The first of three games this week went the way of the Lady Rockets. Westwood Middle got 16 points from Reece Finch and 15 from Jules Ferrell to blow past Eagleville 37-18 Monday night on the road. Ferrell did most of her scoring at the charity stripe, where she got...
Comments / 0