Stockton, CA

Multiple adults and juvenile assaulted in Stockton

By Matthew Nobert
 5 days ago

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is looking for two Hispanic women who assaulted seven adults and a juvenile on Wednesday.

Police said that the group of eight drove to the area of Eighth Street and El Dorado Street, in the Sea Port District at around 4:36 p.m.

Stockton robbery ends in stabbing

When they arrived the two women vandalized the victim’s vehicles with various items and then shot at another vehicle.

FOX40

FOX40

