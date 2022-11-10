Multiple adults and juvenile assaulted in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is looking for two Hispanic women who assaulted seven adults and a juvenile on Wednesday.
Police said that the group of eight drove to the area of Eighth Street and El Dorado Street, in the Sea Port District at around 4:36 p.m.Stockton robbery ends in stabbing
When they arrived the two women vandalized the victim's vehicles with various items and then shot at another vehicle.
