Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
‘It’s time to take action’: Lincoln changing floodplain building regulations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new proposal by the City of Lincoln will change building regulations in the floodplain. The idea came from the Salt Creek Floodplain Resilience Study, which focused on the floods in May 2015. Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird held a press conference on Monday to...
klkntv.com
Lincoln casino generates over $850,000 in tax revenue in first full month of operation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln casino raked in a large sum of money for the state in its first full month of operation. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released its October tax revenue report on Monday. In October, Lincoln’s WarHorse Casino generated $854,077 in tax revenue, according...
klkntv.com
Lincoln native group continues legal battle over development near Wilderness Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A legal battle over a housing development project near Wilderness Park continues between the City of Lincoln and Native American leaders. On Monday morning, supporters of the Niskithe Prayer Camp delivered a petition that has over 7,000 signatures to Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. This was...
doniphanherald.com
City of Lincoln proposes changes to floodplain regulations, a process critics say must first be balanced with other flood-mitigation efforts
In a long-simmering debate over how best to protect Lincoln from floods, one thing everybody agrees on is this: Lincoln is wetter than it used to be. Lincoln’s federal floodplain maps are based on rainfall totals from 1961, and in 2014 the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration gathered new historical data that confirmed a sobering reality: Lincoln’s weather patterns have changed over the past half-century. The city is wetter in the winter and spring, drier in the summer.
kfornow.com
Gamblers Spending Millions At Lincoln Casino
Lincoln, NE (November 14, 2022) Gamblers are spending over one million dollars a week at Lincoln’s new War Horse Casino. After opening September 24, the new casino has operated for just over seven weeks so far. The State Racing and Gaming Commission posted results from the single week of...
klkntv.com
GasBuddy projects highest Thanksgiving gas prices ever
As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving next week, gas prices will be at their highest level ever on the holiday, according to fuel-saving platform GasBuddy. The average price for a gallon of gas nationwide is projected to be $3.68, nearly 30 cents higher than last year and over 20 cents higher than the previous record of $3.44 set in 2012.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man holds coat drive for Native Americans at Pine Ridge Reservation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Local organizations are pitching in to help host a coat drive for Native Americans living in the Pine Ridge Reservation. For the past few years, Bill Hawkins, who is also known as Farmer Bill, has organized a clothing drive to help the people of the reservation.
Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first gambling casino has contributed nearly $800,000 to a state property tax relief fund so far, including $597,854 during the month of October, a state report indicated Monday. And officials with the WarHorse Casino expect that gaming tax revenues will steadily grow as they begin advertising and marketing the temporary facility at […] The post Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Mini-quarantine recommended ahead of holiday parties as Nebraska ER visits soar
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Medical experts with CHI Health will be discussing how to avoid getting seriously sick during holiday gatherings Tuesday, as the tripledemic rages on nationwide. Lancaster County is continuing to report hundreds of new COVID-19 cases every week, flu season is still ramping up, and RSV...
klkntv.com
U.S. lung cancer survival rate rises 21%, but there’s still work to do
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – According to a new report, survival rates for lung cancer are on the rise in the U.S., but more work remains to be done. The five-year lung cancer survival rate increased from 21 percent in 2014 to 25% in 2018. Experts call that “Remarkable progress”,...
klkntv.com
Outlet overload blamed for house fire that left $175,000 in damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An overloaded outlet and space heater are pointed to as the reason for a Sunday house fire that left $175,000 in damage, Lincoln Fire and Rescue said. Around 6:00 a.m., crews responded to a single-story house near A and 40th Streets on reports of a kitchen fire.
New COVID-19 cases decrease in Omaha metro, hospitalizations increase
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 228 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since our last report on Thursday when 262 cases were reported.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Veterans Parade highlights service women
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln High’s main parking lot had more traffic coming in than a regular Sunday morning would expect. Volunteers with the Lincoln Veterans Parade spent the cold morning preparing for this afternoon’s event. Parade commander Antonio Marino directed volunteers and parade partners throughout the...
1011now.com
Housing unit flooded at Nebraska State Penitentiary, inmates relocated
ComfortMade Mattress Factory giving free pillows to veterans on Friday. All you need is a valid military ID or any other document to prove military service to get your free pillow. Updated: 16 hours ago. A water leak has prompted the relocation of almost 140 inmates from a housing unit...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks to restore grass, wetland habitats with $4 million grant
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission received a $4 million grant to restore grass and wetland habitats for at-risk species. The grant, provided by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, will fund a four-year conservation project in the Sandhills and surrounding areas. Streams in the...
WOWT
Former Lincoln Police officers share concerns about survey analyzing culture within LPD
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - “Lincoln Police officers have experienced harassment, discrimination, and retaliation for years even decades,” Luke Bonkiewicz, former Lincoln Police Officer said. 10/11 NOW spoke with three former Lincoln police officers who said speaking out against the city was never the plan. “This was never meant...
klkntv.com
Lincoln business believes minimum wage increase could benefit everyone
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska workers making less than $15 an hour will be seeing a pay bump in the near future. But what do businesses think of this new wage increase?. Initiative 433 was approved by more than 58% of voters across the state and will incrementally increase wages by $1.50 every year starting in 2023 until it hits $15 in 2026.
News Channel Nebraska
Home fire near Beatrice Fire Headquarters, fought Saturday
BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska fire department had a short distance to go, responding to a Saturday afternoon fire. The Beatrice Fire Department was summoned across the street north of the fire station, to 622 Bell Street, at 3:40 p.m. A fire, believed caused by an electrical problem, broke out in the attic of the house. Firefighters observed smoke coming from the roof and through the house….and had the flames extinguished in about twenty minutes. Electric and gas utility crews were summoned to the scene to shut off service.
KETV.com
Omaha animal rescues and shelters facing challenges
OMAHA, Neb. — Animal rescues and shelters report staffing shortages and adoption declines in the last couple years. It is prompting the Nebraska Humane Society to change some of its policies to make sure it has got enough room for strays. NHS is contracted with the city of Omaha...
knopnews2.com
Damage resulting from NSP leak is long term, NDCS says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The evacuation of a housing unit yesterday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary resulted from a burst pipe and resulted in long-term damage, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections. One hundred and thirty-four men were moved. The majority were relocated to a new housing unit at...
Comments / 3