Lincoln, NE

doniphanherald.com

City of Lincoln proposes changes to floodplain regulations, a process critics say must first be balanced with other flood-mitigation efforts

In a long-simmering debate over how best to protect Lincoln from floods, one thing everybody agrees on is this: Lincoln is wetter than it used to be. Lincoln’s federal floodplain maps are based on rainfall totals from 1961, and in 2014 the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration gathered new historical data that confirmed a sobering reality: Lincoln’s weather patterns have changed over the past half-century. The city is wetter in the winter and spring, drier in the summer.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Gamblers Spending Millions At Lincoln Casino

Lincoln, NE (November 14, 2022) Gamblers are spending over one million dollars a week at Lincoln’s new War Horse Casino. After opening September 24, the new casino has operated for just over seven weeks so far. The State Racing and Gaming Commission posted results from the single week of...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

GasBuddy projects highest Thanksgiving gas prices ever

As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving next week, gas prices will be at their highest level ever on the holiday, according to fuel-saving platform GasBuddy. The average price for a gallon of gas nationwide is projected to be $3.68, nearly 30 cents higher than last year and over 20 cents higher than the previous record of $3.44 set in 2012.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first gambling casino has contributed nearly $800,000 to a state property tax relief fund so far, including $597,854 during the month of October, a state report indicated Monday. And officials with the WarHorse Casino expect that gaming tax revenues will steadily grow as they begin advertising and marketing the temporary facility at […] The post Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

U.S. lung cancer survival rate rises 21%, but there’s still work to do

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – According to a new report, survival rates for lung cancer are on the rise in the U.S., but more work remains to be done. The five-year lung cancer survival rate increased from 21 percent in 2014 to 25% in 2018. Experts call that “Remarkable progress”,...
klkntv.com

Outlet overload blamed for house fire that left $175,000 in damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An overloaded outlet and space heater are pointed to as the reason for a Sunday house fire that left $175,000 in damage, Lincoln Fire and Rescue said. Around 6:00 a.m., crews responded to a single-story house near A and 40th Streets on reports of a kitchen fire.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Veterans Parade highlights service women

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln High’s main parking lot had more traffic coming in than a regular Sunday morning would expect. Volunteers with the Lincoln Veterans Parade spent the cold morning preparing for this afternoon’s event. Parade commander Antonio Marino directed volunteers and parade partners throughout the...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Housing unit flooded at Nebraska State Penitentiary, inmates relocated

ComfortMade Mattress Factory giving free pillows to veterans on Friday. All you need is a valid military ID or any other document to prove military service to get your free pillow. Updated: 16 hours ago. A water leak has prompted the relocation of almost 140 inmates from a housing unit...
klkntv.com

Lincoln business believes minimum wage increase could benefit everyone

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska workers making less than $15 an hour will be seeing a pay bump in the near future. But what do businesses think of this new wage increase?. Initiative 433 was approved by more than 58% of voters across the state and will incrementally increase wages by $1.50 every year starting in 2023 until it hits $15 in 2026.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Home fire near Beatrice Fire Headquarters, fought Saturday

BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska fire department had a short distance to go, responding to a Saturday afternoon fire. The Beatrice Fire Department was summoned across the street north of the fire station, to 622 Bell Street, at 3:40 p.m. A fire, believed caused by an electrical problem, broke out in the attic of the house. Firefighters observed smoke coming from the roof and through the house….and had the flames extinguished in about twenty minutes. Electric and gas utility crews were summoned to the scene to shut off service.
BEATRICE, NE
KETV.com

Omaha animal rescues and shelters facing challenges

OMAHA, Neb. — Animal rescues and shelters report staffing shortages and adoption declines in the last couple years. It is prompting the Nebraska Humane Society to change some of its policies to make sure it has got enough room for strays. NHS is contracted with the city of Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
knopnews2.com

Damage resulting from NSP leak is long term, NDCS says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The evacuation of a housing unit yesterday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary resulted from a burst pipe and resulted in long-term damage, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections. One hundred and thirty-four men were moved. The majority were relocated to a new housing unit at...
LINCOLN, NE

