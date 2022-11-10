ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tukwila, WA

KOMO News

Lynnwood 2-year-old dies of suspected fentanyl exposure

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) detectives believe a 2-year-old Lynnwood boy who died over the weekend likely died due to fentanyl exposure. According to the SCSO, deputies responded to an apartment on the 16400 block of 6th Avenue West around 4 a.m. Saturday for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old. Responding deputies gave the boy life-saving measures until aid units arrived.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Former Pierce County deputy arrested for domestic violence

TACOMA, Wash. - A former Pierce County Sheriff's deputy, who was previously charged for stabbing a man, has been arrested for domestic violence. According to the Pierce County inmate roster, 52-year-old Robert Glen Carpenter is being held on second-degree domestic violence assault, unlawful imprisonment, felony harassment-domestic violence death threats, interference with reporting of domestic violence and fourth-degree assault.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man arrested after biting Tukwila officer

TUKWILA, Wash. — A man was arrested after attacking two citizens and two police officers in Tukwila. Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the Southcenter District about an argument that had turned into a physical fight. A belligerent man who was acting erratically was reported to have attacked a security guard and a customer.
TUKWILA, WA
q13fox.com

Suspect shot and killed by deputies after multi-county police car chase

TENINO, Wash. - A suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement following a car chase up through Oregon that ended in Thurston County. Officials said the situation started in Oregon on Monday morning. Law enforcement tried to stop the vehicle there, but were unsuccessful, so the suspects drove north on I-5 through Lewis County before getting into Thurston County.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Two teenagers charged in deadly Ingraham High School shooting

The King County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges Monday against two teenagers for their alleged involvement in the shooting at Ingraham High School last week that left one student dead. A 14-year-old, who is currently detained at the county’s youth jail, is now facing three charges: assault with a deadly...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man arrested after shooting through neighbor’s door in Seattle

SEATTLE — A man was arrested Friday after he shot several rounds into his neighbor’s apartment while in a “state of crisis,” according to Seattle police. Officers responded to an apartment building located in the 200 block of Yesler Way at about 1:15 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that a bullet had come through his apartment door.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Bathroom fight over gun led to deadly shooting at Ingraham High School

SEATTLE, Wash. — Court documents released Monday describe how a bathroom fight over a gun between two groups of teenagers led to the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School on Nov. 8, 2022. The teens were fighting because the boy who was shot knew the accused shooter had brought...
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

Man killed in shootout with Federal Way police

One man was killed after shooting at officers, who returned gunfire, on Sunday evening, Nov. 13 at a Federal Way apartment complex, according to police. Around 6:25 p.m., patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting incident where a man shot his sister when she arrived at the Park at Dashpoint Apartments, 31736 50th Lane SW, to check on his well-being, according to Cmdr. Kurt Schwan of the Federal Way Police Department.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
waterlandblog.com

Fundraiser started for 8-year-old who was shot in face in Renton

Last Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, 8-year-old Isaiah was involved in an apparent road rage shooting in Renton, and was sent to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. As we previously reported, the driver of a blue Mustang shot toward the family car in an altercation on Friday, and struck Isaiah...
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Police arrest suspect who shot through neighbor's front door in Yesler Terrace neighborhood

SEATTLE - Police arrested a man after he fired several shots into a neighbor’s apartment in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace Neighborhood on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:15 p.m., someone called 911 saying that a bullet came through the door of his apartment building near the corner of Yesler Way and 8th Ave. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.
SEATTLE, WA

