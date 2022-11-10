Read full article on original website
KOMO News
1 dead, 2 others injured following officer-involved shooting in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Thurston County Monday afternoon. Officials said two men, who were wanted in Oregon, were spotted in a stolen car in Lewis County around 1 p.m. Monday. That's when Lewis County deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the men kept driving and a pursuit began.
KOMO News
Man dead after exchanging fire with Federal Way officers, police say
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man is dead after a shootout with officers in south King County on Sunday, according to police. Police said the incident occurred around 6:25 p.m. at the Dashpoint Apartments in Federal Way. The scene was still active 11 hours later as the investigation continued.
KOMO News
Lynnwood 2-year-old dies of suspected fentanyl exposure
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) detectives believe a 2-year-old Lynnwood boy who died over the weekend likely died due to fentanyl exposure. According to the SCSO, deputies responded to an apartment on the 16400 block of 6th Avenue West around 4 a.m. Saturday for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old. Responding deputies gave the boy life-saving measures until aid units arrived.
q13fox.com
Former Pierce County deputy arrested for domestic violence
TACOMA, Wash. - A former Pierce County Sheriff's deputy, who was previously charged for stabbing a man, has been arrested for domestic violence. According to the Pierce County inmate roster, 52-year-old Robert Glen Carpenter is being held on second-degree domestic violence assault, unlawful imprisonment, felony harassment-domestic violence death threats, interference with reporting of domestic violence and fourth-degree assault.
Man arrested after biting Tukwila officer
TUKWILA, Wash. — A man was arrested after attacking two citizens and two police officers in Tukwila. Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the Southcenter District about an argument that had turned into a physical fight. A belligerent man who was acting erratically was reported to have attacked a security guard and a customer.
q13fox.com
Suspect shot and killed by deputies after multi-county police car chase
TENINO, Wash. - A suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement following a car chase up through Oregon that ended in Thurston County. Officials said the situation started in Oregon on Monday morning. Law enforcement tried to stop the vehicle there, but were unsuccessful, so the suspects drove north on I-5 through Lewis County before getting into Thurston County.
KUOW
Two teenagers charged in deadly Ingraham High School shooting
The King County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges Monday against two teenagers for their alleged involvement in the shooting at Ingraham High School last week that left one student dead. A 14-year-old, who is currently detained at the county’s youth jail, is now facing three charges: assault with a deadly...
Man arrested after shooting through neighbor’s door in Seattle
SEATTLE — A man was arrested Friday after he shot several rounds into his neighbor’s apartment while in a “state of crisis,” according to Seattle police. Officers responded to an apartment building located in the 200 block of Yesler Way at about 1:15 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that a bullet had come through his apartment door.
Troopers searching for suspect after 74-year-old woman carjacked in Kent
KENT, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is searching for a suspected carjacker who stole a 74-year-old woman’s car after he caused a four-car collision in Kent on Saturday. The incident occurred at about 8:15 p.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near 288th Street. The suspect was traveling in...
KOMO News
Bathroom fight over gun led to deadly shooting at Ingraham High School
SEATTLE, Wash. — Court documents released Monday describe how a bathroom fight over a gun between two groups of teenagers led to the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School on Nov. 8, 2022. The teens were fighting because the boy who was shot knew the accused shooter had brought...
kentreporter.com
Man killed in shootout with Federal Way police
One man was killed after shooting at officers, who returned gunfire, on Sunday evening, Nov. 13 at a Federal Way apartment complex, according to police. Around 6:25 p.m., patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting incident where a man shot his sister when she arrived at the Park at Dashpoint Apartments, 31736 50th Lane SW, to check on his well-being, according to Cmdr. Kurt Schwan of the Federal Way Police Department.
waterlandblog.com
Fundraiser started for 8-year-old who was shot in face in Renton
Last Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, 8-year-old Isaiah was involved in an apparent road rage shooting in Renton, and was sent to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. As we previously reported, the driver of a blue Mustang shot toward the family car in an altercation on Friday, and struck Isaiah...
KOMO News
Accused 14-year-old shooter at Ingraham High School could face murder charge as adult
SEATTLE, Wash. — Two teen suspects connected to the deadly shooting at a north Seattle high school on Nov. 8 are scheduled to be in court Tuesday afternoon for their arraignments. The 14-year-old accused shooter was charged Monday with murder, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. The teen's...
q13fox.com
Police arrest suspect who shot through neighbor's front door in Yesler Terrace neighborhood
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man after he fired several shots into a neighbor’s apartment in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace Neighborhood on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:15 p.m., someone called 911 saying that a bullet came through the door of his apartment building near the corner of Yesler Way and 8th Ave. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.
Police: 9-year-old shot during reported road rage incident
RENTON, Wash. — A young boy is in critical condition after a possible road rage shooting near Seattle on Friday. According to KIRO-TV, the Washington State Patrol responded to a reported road rage incident just before 3 p.m in Renton, according to Lt. Chris Knoll. Police said that the...
Pierce County man pleads guilty to killing pregnant ex-girlfriend in 2020
A Pierce County man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend in 2020 pleaded guilty to murder charges on Monday. Colin Patrick Dudley waived his right to a trial, pled guilty, and was sentenced to 320 months of imprisonment. Dudley was arrested in 2020 for the disappearance and death of Kassandra...
2 people ejected from SUV, 1 other hurt after car slams into tree
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Two people were ejected from their vehicle and another was injured after a car slammed into a tree in Woodinville early Tuesday morning, according to authorities. Eastside Fire & Rescue tweeted just before 2 a.m. that emergency crews were called to the 14200 block of NE...
q13fox.com
Court docs: Carjacking suspect captured after using stolen credit card to buy Wendy's
SEATTLE - The suspect in a string of carjackings last week in Kent, Bellevue and Seattle faces additional charges of identity theft—allegedly using a stolen credit card to order Wendy's, where police tracked him down. According to court documents, 22-year-old Maar Rambang faces charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault,...
Chronicle
Washington Man in High-Speed Pursuit Pleaded Guilty, But Now He's Suing Over the Arrest
A Buckley man has accused Pierce County sheriff's deputies of excessive force in what he claims was a seven-minute beat-down by at least a dozen law enforcement officers following a pursuit alleged to have reached speeds over 100 mph in August 2020. In a federal lawsuit filed Thursday, Randall Stevens...
livingstonenterprise.net
Woman made harrowing escape from vicious pimp, police say
Prosecutors in Seattle say a young woman made two harrowing attempts to escape her vicious pimp that ended with her rescue by a ride-share driver who engaged in a gunfight with the man.
