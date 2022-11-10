One man was killed after shooting at officers, who returned gunfire, on Sunday evening, Nov. 13 at a Federal Way apartment complex, according to police. Around 6:25 p.m., patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting incident where a man shot his sister when she arrived at the Park at Dashpoint Apartments, 31736 50th Lane SW, to check on his well-being, according to Cmdr. Kurt Schwan of the Federal Way Police Department.

FEDERAL WAY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO