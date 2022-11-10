Read full article on original website
Shift4 to process payments for Chickasaw Nation casinos, businesses in Oklahoma
Shift4 Payments Inc., a Lehigh County-based payment processor, has added the Chickasaw Nation to its customer list. The tribe operates 23 casinos and other businesses across Oklahoma, including The WinStar World Casino and Resort. WinStar has almost 400,000 square feet of gambling space -- about nine acres -- according to a Shift4 statement.
Things to know today: GOP 1 seat away from House majority; Hobbs defeats Lake in Arizona; Grammy nominations
Today is Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. By SEUNG MIN KIM, ZEKE MILLER and ELAINE KURTENBACH - Associated Press. Updated 31 min ago. By JOHN LEICESTER - Associated Press. Updated 17...
Mastriano concedes to Shapiro in Pennsylvania governor's race
Republican Doug Mastriano conceded the Pennsylvania governor's race to Democrat Josh Shapiro. Mastriano posted his concession on Twitter Sunday evening. It comes as results show Shapiro with a commanding 14% lead, with almost all votes counted. Shapiro declared victory on election night after the Associated Press and other media outlets...
ALDI to open newest Lehigh Valley location on Thursday, with another to follow in 2023
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Grocery chain ALDI is continuing to expand its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. The retailer, offering “a unique shopping experience where customers never have to compromise on quality, selection or value,” on Thursday plans to hold a grand opening of its newest store at 3235 Hamilton Blvd. in South Whitehall Township's Dorneyville Shopping Center.
Threat disrupts school at LCTI for 3rd day in a row
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Another day, another threat at a school in Lehigh County. Lehigh Career & Technical Institute was locked down Tuesday morning after receiving reports of an alleged threat directed at the North Whitehall school, LCTI said on its website. The threat was reported around 8:30 a.m.,...
Democrats say they will rule state House, Republicans urge caution
Democrats think they won a majority of state House seats, but Republicans say not so fast. In politically divided Pennsylvania, complications are certainly possible, even as history hangs in the balance. As of Friday, Democratic candidates led in 102 House races, Republicans in 101. The House has 203 seats. If...
Resolution to ban drop box voting in Wright Twp. fails following 2-2 deadlock
WRIGHT TWP. — Township supervisors on Monday night deadlocked 2-2 on a proposed resolution that would have banned the municipality from continuing to host a mail-in ballot drop box. In recent elections, the township volunteer fire department at 477 S. Main Road has hosted a drop box to collect...
LCTI evacuated due to bomb threat, again
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A bomb threat is once again disrupting school at the Lehigh Career & Technical Institute. The North Whitehall Township school received multiple threats around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, LCTI said in a statement. All students were evacuated to the Schnecksville fire house, as is protocol,...
Wilson School Board member censured after public outcry
SPRING TWP., Pa. — The Wilson School Board voted 8-0 at a special meeting Monday night to censure board member Michael Martin and request his resignation. Martin abstained from the vote. The censure also removes Martin as the board's treasurer and prevents him from serving on all committees, but...
