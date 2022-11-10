ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, WV

West Virginia road in hunting area will be closed for two months to vehicular traffic

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a9Wre_0j68Vu2t00

Dunkard Fork Wildlife Management Area in Marshall County will be closed to vehicular traffic for two months while dam repairs are being made at the lake, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Thursday.

The wildlife management area will remain open to foot traffic and hunting away from the work area.

While repairs are being made, the lake level will be lowered six feet. Work is expected to take two months, but could take longer depending on weather and the progress of construction.

Repairs are being done by the Wheeling Creek Watershed Commission, the West Virginia Conservation Agency and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

For more information, contact the WVDNR District 1 Office in Farmington at 304-825-6787.

