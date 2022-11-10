ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Platte County accident leaves one severely injured

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident in Platte County resulted in injuries Monday evening. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that on Nov. 14 around 7 p.m. they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 53rd St and 48th Ave, about a mile north of Columbus. According...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
klin.com

$6,000 Worth Of LPD Equipment Stolen From Trunk Of Vehicle

Lincoln Police are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars worth of equipment from a vehicle near 31st and Old Cheney Friday morning that belongs to one of their own. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says an LPD recruit officer reported his police issued equipment was stolen from the trunk of his unlocked sedan sometime overnight last Thursday.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Nearly $60,000 In Equipment Stolen From Lincoln Construction Site

Lincoln Police are investigating after some expensive equipment was stolen from a construction site near 56th and O Street sometime over the weekend. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the job site supervisor reported that a John Deere mini excavator valued at $50,000 was missing. “Supervisor further advised that Kent brand concrete breaker attachment for the machine, valued at $9,750, was also removed.”
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Teen Cited In Saturday Morning Crash In East Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 14)–Lincoln Police appear to have cited a 17-year-old for DUI following a crash shortly after 2 o’clock Saturday morning at 70th and “O” Street. Investigators tell KFOR News an eastbound SUV hit an eastbound car. The victim in the car, a 27-year-old Lincoln man, had to be rescued by LFR and was taken to a hospital, where at last check he remains with life-threatening injuries.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two Lincoln men in hospital after early morning accident

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a car accident that put two men in the hospital. LPD said officers were dispatched to the intersection of 70th St. and O St. around 2:15 a.m. Saturday for a reported motor vehicle accident. Officers said a white Ford Escape was...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Officer reportedly assaulted by teen in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An officer was assaulted by an 18-year-old that reportedly attempted to sneak backstage of a concert. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the Pinnacle Bank Arena around 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 12 after an officer was reportedly assaulted. Officials said there were other officers...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Omaha Police Chief Says Ames Ave. Shooting Not Random

The investigation continues after one person dies and seven others are injured in a weekend shooting in Omaha in a case that leads to statements from the Mayor and Police Chief. Officers were called to the area of 33rd and Ames Avenue early Sunday morning and found two victims suffering...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Scribner man injured in collision near West Point

WEST POINT, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident near West Point put a Scriber man in the hospital. The Cuming County Sheriff's Office said officer were dispatched to the Highway 275, a mile south of West Point, around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 8. Officers said an International Truck Dry Manure Spreader...
WEST POINT, NE
klkntv.com

Two injured in early morning crash in east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of 70th and O Streets. According to LPD, the crash happened around 2:16 a.m. Saturday when a white Ford Escape hit the rear of a gray Chevy Malibu. Lincoln Fire and Rescue had...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Meth charges near Lorton, Syracuse, Nebraska City

LORTON – Stuart Miller, 33, of Talmage is charged with possession on Nov. 3. An Otoe County sheriff’s deputy says he investigated a pickup truck parked in the road near Lorton at N and O roads. The deputy says he reached in and put the truck’s transmission into park without waking the driver.
SYRACUSE, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln food truck target of multiple thefts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln restaurant and food truck duo that’s known for giving back is now asking the public for help following a string of thefts from the truck. Muchachos owner Nick Maestas said in the past few weeks they have been the target of multiple thefts.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Two arrested after pursuits in southeast Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in the westbound center lane of traffic near mile marker 403. The minivan was nearly struck by multiple vehicles. As the trooper attempted to make contact with the driver, she began driving westbound.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Portion Of Highway 2 To Become Nebraska Parkway This Week

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced Tuesday that work will begin this week to change the signs on a portion of Nebraska Highway 2 to Nebraska Parkway. LTU will replace more than 400 general traffic signs between South 120th Street and U.S. Highway 77. The name change follows the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s plans to relinquish the nine-mile portion of the street to the City of Lincoln when NDOT completes the Lincoln South Beltway Project.
LINCOLN, NE

