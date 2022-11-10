Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Former Hall County officer fights lung cancer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Friends, family, and community members gathered to support a Grand Island serviceman. They all came to Platt-Duetsche in Grand Island for Pilo Casarez’s fundraiser event. Pilo worked as a corrections officer for Hall County for 13 years, and is fighting stage four-lung cancer. The...
KSNB Local4
Weekend review confirms results of Grand Island school board race
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A weekend review of the Nov. 8 election in Hall County appears to confirm that two write-in candidates beat two incumbents for two seats on the Grand Island School Board. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet Monday released the final unofficial results of last week’s...
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police Department honors good Samaritans
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) -Members of the Kearney Police Department gathered on Thursday to recognize the actions by three citizens and two police officers which directly impacted the lives of others during two separate emergencies. On May 14, KPD officers were sent to the Buffalo County Fairgrounds for an unresponsive man,...
KSNB Local4
Hastings City Council approves reworked proposal for casino
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Monday night was big for the city of Hastings as the city council considered a zoning request to allow the construction of a casino on the outskirts of town. Prairie Thunder LLC went back in front of council members with a tweaked proposal for a casino...
KSNB Local4
#1 UNK wrestling down Chadron State
KEANREY, Neb. (Press Release) - The top-ranked Nebraska Kearney wrestling team won the last five weight classes to get past Chadron State, 24-13, Sunday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center.This was opening weekend for the Lopers as they took part in the Dakota Wesleyan Open in Mitchell, S.D. on Saturday.
KSNB Local4
Armed robbers steal around $4,000 from Grand Island business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery early Saturday morning. It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at Y & N Liquor on Broadwell Avenue. According to GIPD, an employee told officers that three younger-aged men wearing masks entered the store, brandished a handgun and...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police searching for suspect in Sonic armed robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a second armed robbery in less than a week. GIPD said a man wearing a mask entered the Sonic Drive In on South Locust just before closing Monday at 10:19 p.m. Captain Jim Duering said the suspect, a man about...
KSNB Local4
February trial set for Elwood woman charged with attempted murder
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - An Elwood woman accused of trying to hire someone to kill five people is scheduled for trial in February. According to officials, 40-year-old Valerie Miller is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Court records show that Miller allegedly made plans to meet up with...
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘Stockmen’s Bar & Grill’
AMHERST, Neb. (KSNB) - When Nancy Gallaway took over as owner of ‘Stockmen’s Bar & Grill’ three and a half years ago, she fulfilled a dream. “It’s been everything that I’ve imagined,” said Gallaway. “I am a part of a great community and I get to be a part of some amazing experiences. Birthdays, Anniversaries, Weddings, we all become family here and I truly cherish that.”
KSNB Local4
Hastings Utilities restores power after outages across city, Juniata
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Utilities responded to two separate power outages overnight that impacted customers in multiple areas of the city as well as the village of Juniata. The first power outage happened around 7 p.m. Sunday, according to City of Hastings Public Information Officer LeAnne Doose. She said...
KSNB Local4
UNK football improves to 8-3 over shutout win to Northeastern State
Tahlequah, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Kearney football team ran for 357 yards, got a pick six from a defensive end and forced seven punts to blank Northeastern State, 42-0, Saturday afternoon in Tahlequah, Okla. This was the regular season finale for both. UNK (8-3) could be selected for one...
KSNB Local4
Juvenile suffers minor injuries in 2-vehicle crash
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Police rushed to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 281 just north of Hastings Thursday evening. The crash happened just around 5:20 p.m. when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Lochland Road and Highway 281. Fortunately, only minor injuries came from the crash. A juvenile did...
KSNB Local4
UNK womens basketball rally past SW Minnesota
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Redshirt junior forward Shiloh McCool tallied a game-high 17 points and Nebraska Kearney used a big second half to beat Southwest Minnesota State, 67-57, Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center. The game was part of a MIAA/NSIC “Crossover” Tournament with Northwest Missouri State downing...
KSNB Local4
#12 UNK volleyball face #3 Golden Bears in 1st Round of NCAA
KEANREY, Neb. (Press Release) - The 12th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team is in the NCAA Tournament for a 23rd straight season and will battle 3rd-ranked Concordia-St. Paul in the first round of the Central Regional this weekend in Wayne.The 64-team NCAA Tournament field -- eight schools from each of D2 II’s eight regions -- was announced tonight. The complete bracket is available HERE.
