AMHERST, Neb. (KSNB) - When Nancy Gallaway took over as owner of ‘Stockmen’s Bar & Grill’ three and a half years ago, she fulfilled a dream. “It’s been everything that I’ve imagined,” said Gallaway. “I am a part of a great community and I get to be a part of some amazing experiences. Birthdays, Anniversaries, Weddings, we all become family here and I truly cherish that.”

