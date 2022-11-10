Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Youngtown Inn’s new restaurant Aster & Rose is French-inspired with relaxed, contemporary fare
LINCOLNVILLE—It’s been more than a year since Michael and Karrie Nowak moved into their new home and turnkey inn, the Youngtown Inn, and now they are finally ready to put the word out that Aster & Rose, the inn’s renovated restaurant, has found its stride. The couple...
wabi.tv
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet coming to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Concert announcement season continues in Bangor. The Cross Insurance Center will host the “Rock Resurrection Tour,” featuring Theory of a Deadman, Skillet and Saint Asonia on Sunday, Feb. 26. Presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m., with tickets on-sale for the general public Friday at...
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, Maine
Some will tell you they have the best Italian sandwich in the Bangor area. I prefer not to choose. I prefer to try them all and tell you which I like. The Maine Italian Sandwich.By the author.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Down East
Camden’s wolfpeach Restaurant is Unorthodox — and Unmissable
Two unorthodox decisions paved the way, recently, for one of the best dinners I’ve had out all year. The first was when I reserved a table for a wedding-anniversary date night at a new-ish restaurant my wife and I had never visited. A roll of the dice! But we’d been slow to call around, and all our favorite spots around Camden were booked solid. So when I saw a single 8 p.m. slot available at wolfpeach, a farm-to-table, fine-dining place that had opened last winter, I nabbed it without even consulting Elsa.
Disaster Almost Struck Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine Last Night
Is it me or are there way too many dimly-lit roads? Not just in Maine, but across New England and possibly even the country. Because that mixed with the crappy, rainy weather last night almost caused a massive disaster on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick, Maine last night and almost ruined three lives.
The Majority of Mainers Didn’t Realize This is The Smallest County
Have you ever thought how many people live in your city, state, or county? It seems to me that we always love to read articles about the size of our communities. I have always wondered what county in Maine is the very smallest. Portland, one of the liveliest cities in...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
Belfast — Belfast Police reported the following activity Nov. 1-9. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 4. Holly Boone, 34, of Belfast, was issued a...
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13
It's time for the weekend roundup of things to do in Maine. While we do have a pretty dreary-looking day forecast for Saturday with rain coming, there are plenty of indoor activities going on that you might want to check out. There are, again this weekend, plenty of craft fairs to choose from if you want to get some of your holiday shopping started or finished. Everyone, have a wonderful weekend!
penbaypilot.com
Gardens Aglow Nominated for the 2022 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for the Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights
For the fifth year in a row, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Gardens Aglow has been nominated for the annual USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for the Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights. Each year, a panel of experts and members of the 10Best editorial team select 20 nominees for the lighting display category. The top 10 winners will be decided by popular vote. Gardens Aglow was voted 4th best in 2021 and 3rd best in 2020, 2019 and 2018. The complete list of 2022 nominees is below:
Maine Small Business Owner Wins Thousands in Entrepreneurial Contest
Have you ever seen the show, Shark Tank? Well some incredible Maine entrepreneurs were pitching their ideas to a group of judges and an audience and a very deserving person won. According to Central Maine, Matt Quinn owner of Cornville Christmas Tree Company LLC, tells us all that money does...
Teen found dead at Auburn-Lewiston YMCA
AUBURN, Maine — A 15-year-old was found dead at the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA this past Friday. According to a report from the Lewiston Sun Journal, the former Edward Little High School student was found unresponsive on Friday afternoon. Police arrived, but discovered the teen already deceased, the Sun Journal reported.
penbaypilot.com
Juanita Carrol (Leathers) Richards, obituary
BELFAST — Juanita Carrol (Leathers) Richards, died November 10, 2022 in Belfast. She was born December 9, 1948 in Belfast to Henry and Lydia Mae Frances (Hall) Leathers. She was predeceased by both parents and six brothers; eight sisters; her daughter Doreen Emily Orcutt; great-granddaughter, Taylor Greenleaf; and her dog, Gypsy Rose.
penbaypilot.com
Area firefighters knock down stubborn fire at former Camden motel
CAMDEN —Black smoke spiraling into the blue sky near Camden Hills State Park could be spotted as far away as Rockland, as firefighters from Camden, Rockport, Lincolnville, Hope and Union raced to Beloin’s Motel, on Route 1 just one mile north of Camden’s downtown. The fire was...
Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand
(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine
A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
penbaypilot.com
Learn How to Calm Strong Emotions with Resonant Language - Program Starts Nov. 30
Belfast, Maine — Registration is open for an online professional development program, “Helping to Calm Strong Emotions with Resonant Language.” This three-day online workshop, part of the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program, will be held on Wednesdays, Nov. 30, Dec. 7 &14 from 1–3 p.m. ET via Zoom. The cost is $175 per person. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.
penbaypilot.com
Rockport seeks partnership funding with Maine DOT for Village improvements, Goose River Bridge planning, sidewalks to schools
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Select Board will hear Monday evening, Nov. 14, about an effort to work with the Maine Dept. of Transportation on plans for a new Goose River Bridge at the harbor, and improving the town’s bike and pedestrian infrastructure. The vehicle for accomplishing this is through a new DOT program, the Village Partner Initiative.
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for Veterans
We have all heard the saying "food is fuel," and on Monday, November 14th, it will also help provide actual fuel for veterans' homes. The Maine Veterans Project Heating Fuel Program provides home heating oil to local veterans that are financially unable to purchase heating oil. With the current high cost of home heating oil at a statewide current average of $5.71 per gallon and most homes having heating oil tanks that hold 150-200 gallons of heating oil. This means filling up your heating oil tank can cost almost $1000 a fill-up, with most Maine households, on average, using four tanks of heating oil every winter. That will put a strain on anyone's budget, and that is why the Maine Veterans Project Heating Fuel Program is looking to add money to its heating fuel program. And that is where you can help, all by simply purchasing a tasty sandwich.
WMTW
Maine community leader shot in Ethiopia returning to U.S., group says
LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston community leader who was shot and injured in Ethiopia is coming back to the U.S. Fowsia Musse is known for her work in Lewiston overseeing Maine Community Integration. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in...
