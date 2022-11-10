ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 3

Related
hopeprescott.com

Robinson Wins Car

The Progressive Insurance took part in the company’s 10th annual “Keys to Progress” car giveaway program on November 10th by presenting a free car to Arkansas Gold Star veteran mother of the late Sgt. Carlos Robinson. Jennifer Robinson of Hope, Arkansas was the recipient for the state...
HOPE, AR
Kait 8

Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An Arkansas rapper, Freddie Gladney III, known as Bankroll Freddie, was arrested in Jonesboro as part of a federal drug and gun roundup conducted across the state Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Bankroll Freddie and his father, Freddie Gladney Junior, were arrested by U.S....
JONESBORO, AR
KWTX

Tennessee inmates escape on 4-wheeler

FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two inmates drove off from their work detail. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
KTLO

Arkansas Department of Corrections requests submissions from communities interested in new prison

Guards patrol a cell block housing disruptive inmates Aug. 10, 2009, at the Cummins Unit of the Arkansas Department of Corrections near Varner. The Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice for submissions Friday for communities interested in donating land for the construction of a new maximum-security prison facility that will house 1,000 inmates. (Photo courtesy of Associated Press via Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 6 - 12:. 1. Minnesota couple find 1.9 carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park. Arkansas State Parks announced Wednesday that two people visiting from Chatfield, Minnesota found...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Teen in Arkansas works to educate others about Epilepsy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are many people in the world who deal with what is known as an "invisible illness" where they deal with a medical condition that isn't outwardly visible to other people. One of those invisible conditions that someone might have, is Epilepsy. According to the...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Arkansas rapper Bankroll Freddie arrested in Jonesboro

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Arkansas rapper, Freddie Gladney III, known as Bankroll Freddie, was arrested in Jonesboro as part of a federal drug and gun roundup conducted across the state Wednesday morning, our content partner Region 8 News reported. Court documents indicated that Bankroll Freddie and his father,...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in the Natural State are going to be tempted to go over the state line for a smoke, but law enforcement is saying to be patient. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm elections. This legalized...
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

Area firefighters leave to work wildfires in Kentucky

Two area men have been selected to a crew of wildland firefighters with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division. The crew left Thursday to work wildfires in Kentucky where many areas have been experiencing elevated wildfire danger with 34 fires reported in a single day earlier this week.
KENTUCKY STATE
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy