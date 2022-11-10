We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to shopping online, it’s almost impossible to discern the finish, texture, and details that make a bed frame worth the cost, especially if the cost is in the realm of several thousand dollars. As one of the more expensive home essentials that doubles as decor, bed frames include a number of constructive and aesthetic components to consider… but many of us don’t have the time, patience, or ability to check them out in-person. Of course, most big home decor purchases, including sofas and sectionals, dining tables, coffee tables, and rugs, aren’t all that easy to commit to sight unseen either, but that’s why we’re here.

4 DAYS AGO