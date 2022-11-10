Read full article on original website
Mikle Curtis
Mikle Curtis, 76, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at his home on Saturday, November 12, 2022. He was born in Carter County, Kentucky on December 15, 1945 to Lula (Mullins) Wilson. To plant a tree in memory of Mikle Curtis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Betty Gail Huff
Betty Gail Huff, 66, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at home on Saturday, November 12, 2022 after a long one year battle with cancer. She was born in Mansfield to Sarah Moore and father on January 1, 1956. Sarah passed away when Betty was young and was then raised by her maternal grandparents, Gene and Catherine Carter.
Rudolph John Bauer
Rudolph John Bauer, 96, of Mansfield, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 13, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Rudolph Bauer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Alicia Marie Auck
Alicia M. (Pitzen) Auck, age 41, resident of Shelby, died Friday, November 11, 2022. Born May 6, 1981, in Bucyrus to Jacob Pitzen and Linda (Gregory) Richman, she has been a Shelby resident for the past few years. To plant a tree in memory of Alicia Auck as a living...
A view from history: Mansfield’s arches
Last week we looked at the Feast of Ceres in Mansfield, the grand celebration of the fall harvest and Mansfield's abundant industry. One other notable aspect of this celebration was actually a part of the Mansfield streetscape for many years: Mansfield's lighted arches on Main Street.
Pamela Kay Conley
Pamela Kay (Robson) Conley, 68, of Mansfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Monday, November 14, 2022. Pam was born on December 5, 1953, in Mansfield, to Richard L. and Wilma J. (Owens) Robson. She was a member of Dean Road Freewill Baptist Church. She was married to the love of her life, Richard L. Conley, Sr, for 45 years, and he preceded her in death on January 14, 2022. Pam was a caretaker, always giving of herself for others. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going out to eat for dinner, and watching Blue Bloods. She often had a Pepsi in her hand.
Open Source: ‘Connor Strong’: Community raises money & hope for sheriff’s deputy recovery
MANSFIELD -- Angi Prince has spent nearly every day since Aug. 14 in the Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus. She has waited patiently at her son’s side as he recovers from a head-on collision that left him with life-threatening injuries. The 24-year-old Connor Prince suffered a brain injury, stroke and multiple broken bones from the collision.
2 women among the latest Fugitives of the Week list
MANSFIELD — Two men and two women, one with tri-county ties in Richland, Ashland and Crawford County, are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the...
Joyce Ann Tischer
Joyce Ann Tischer, 90, of Galion passed away peacefully on November 12, 2022 at Millcreek Nursing and Rehab Center. To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Tischer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley overwhelms Columbus Bishop Ready
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Gnadenhutten Indian Valley broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 34-10 explosion on Columbus Bishop Ready in an Ohio high school football matchup. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley moved in front of Columbus Bishop Ready 13-0 to begin the second...
Richland County Foundation Women’s Fund awards grants
MANSFIELD - The Women’s Fund of the Richland County Foundation recently held its annual luncheon and awarded over $40,000 in grants and announced the JoAnn Dutton Award honoree. For the fourth year in a row, the WF granted $25,000 to Richland County Youth and Family Council for the childcare...
Mansfield orders demolition of West Park shopping center's main building
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has placed demolition orders on the crumbing L-shaped shopping strip at 1157 Park Ave. West. The building makes up most of the retail space at the West Park Shopping Center. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent...
GALLERY: Ohio State 56, Indiana 14
Lexington graduate Cade Stover caught two touchdown passes as second-ranked Ohio State ripped Indiana 56-14 on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Photos courtesy of The Ohio State University.
Ohio prep football: Week 13 regional semifinal roundup
MANSFIELD -- A regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section. Columbia escapes close call with Crestview.
Newark Catholic overpowers Waterford in thorough fashion
Newark Catholic turned in a thorough domination of Waterford 35-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
Cincinnati Wyoming takes down Clarksville Clinton-Massie
Cincinnati Wyoming swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Cincinnati Wyoming and Clarksville Clinton-Massie settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
Off and running: Van Wert could not be caught in racing past Millersburg West Holmes
Millersburg West Holmes couldn't climb out of an early hole in fallling 40-35 to Van Wert for an Ohio high school football victory on November 12. Van Wert opened with a 14-0 advantage over Millersburg West Holmes through the first quarter.
Diamond Wipes International completes $5 million Bucyrus expansion
BUCYRUS – Diamond Wipes International announced Tuesday that it has completed a nearly $5 million project for a production line at their facility in Bucyrus. The newly added line creates five full-time positions in addition to the 75 positions they currently employ.
Jefferson ends the party for Canton South
Jefferson collected a solid win over Canton South in a 49-35 verdict during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Jefferson a 14-7 lead over Canton South.
Maria Stein Marion Local sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Versailles
Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Maria Stein Marion Local, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Versailles 35-3 on November 12 in Ohio football. Maria Stein Marion Local darted in front of Versailles 14-3 to begin the second quarter.
