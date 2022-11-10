ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Mikle Curtis

Mikle Curtis

Mikle Curtis, 76, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at his home on Saturday, November 12, 2022. He was born in Carter County, Kentucky on December 15, 1945 to Lula (Mullins) Wilson. To plant a tree in memory of Mikle Curtis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MANSFIELD, OH
Betty Gail Huff

Betty Gail Huff

Betty Gail Huff, 66, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at home on Saturday, November 12, 2022 after a long one year battle with cancer. She was born in Mansfield to Sarah Moore and father on January 1, 1956. Sarah passed away when Betty was young and was then raised by her maternal grandparents, Gene and Catherine Carter.
MANSFIELD, OH
Rudolph John Bauer

Rudolph John Bauer

Rudolph John Bauer, 96, of Mansfield, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 13, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Rudolph Bauer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MANSFIELD, OH
Alicia Marie Auck

Alicia Marie Auck

Alicia M. (Pitzen) Auck, age 41, resident of Shelby, died Friday, November 11, 2022. Born May 6, 1981, in Bucyrus to Jacob Pitzen and Linda (Gregory) Richman, she has been a Shelby resident for the past few years. To plant a tree in memory of Alicia Auck as a living...
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

A view from history: Mansfield’s arches

Last week we looked at the Feast of Ceres in Mansfield, the grand celebration of the fall harvest and Mansfield's abundant industry. One other notable aspect of this celebration was actually a part of the Mansfield streetscape for many years: Mansfield's lighted arches on Main Street.
MANSFIELD, OH
Pamela Kay Conley

Pamela Kay Conley

Pamela Kay (Robson) Conley, 68, of Mansfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Monday, November 14, 2022. Pam was born on December 5, 1953, in Mansfield, to Richard L. and Wilma J. (Owens) Robson. She was a member of Dean Road Freewill Baptist Church. She was married to the love of her life, Richard L. Conley, Sr, for 45 years, and he preceded her in death on January 14, 2022. Pam was a caretaker, always giving of herself for others. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going out to eat for dinner, and watching Blue Bloods. She often had a Pepsi in her hand.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Open Source: ‘Connor Strong’: Community raises money & hope for sheriff’s deputy recovery

MANSFIELD -- Angi Prince has spent nearly every day since Aug. 14 in the Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus. She has waited patiently at her son’s side as he recovers from a head-on collision that left him with life-threatening injuries. The 24-year-old Connor Prince suffered a brain injury, stroke and multiple broken bones from the collision.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

2 women among the latest Fugitives of the Week list

MANSFIELD — Two men and two women, one with tri-county ties in Richland, Ashland and Crawford County, are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
Joyce Ann Tischer

Joyce Ann Tischer

Joyce Ann Tischer, 90, of Galion passed away peacefully on November 12, 2022 at Millcreek Nursing and Rehab Center. To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Tischer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley overwhelms Columbus Bishop Ready

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Gnadenhutten Indian Valley broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 34-10 explosion on Columbus Bishop Ready in an Ohio high school football matchup. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley moved in front of Columbus Bishop Ready 13-0 to begin the second...
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County Foundation Women’s Fund awards grants

MANSFIELD - The Women’s Fund of the Richland County Foundation recently held its annual luncheon and awarded over $40,000 in grants and announced the JoAnn Dutton Award honoree. For the fourth year in a row, the WF granted $25,000 to Richland County Youth and Family Council for the childcare...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield orders demolition of West Park shopping center's main building

MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has placed demolition orders on the crumbing L-shaped shopping strip at 1157 Park Ave. West. The building makes up most of the retail space at the West Park Shopping Center. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Ohio State 56, Indiana 14

Lexington graduate Cade Stover caught two touchdown passes as second-ranked Ohio State ripped Indiana 56-14 on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Photos courtesy of The Ohio State University.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Ohio prep football: Week 13 regional semifinal roundup

MANSFIELD -- A regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section. Columbia escapes close call with Crestview.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Wyoming takes down Clarksville Clinton-Massie

Cincinnati Wyoming swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Cincinnati Wyoming and Clarksville Clinton-Massie settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Jefferson ends the party for Canton South

Jefferson collected a solid win over Canton South in a 49-35 verdict during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Jefferson a 14-7 lead over Canton South.
CANTON, OH

