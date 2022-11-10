Read full article on original website
WAFF
Death investigation underway at Ardmore gas station, robbery suspect killed
ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a death investigation in Ardmore. The incident took place at the Shell Quik Mart on Main Street. In a Facebook post made by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, they are assisting the Ardmore Police Department in the open death investigation.
wgnsradio.com
Reed promoted to deputy chief of the Sheriff's Office
There's a new deputy chief in town. Major Britt Reed was promoted to deputy chief by Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh. Reed supervises the law enforcement divisions of the Sheriff’s Office including patrol, criminal investigations, school resource officers, judicial services and civil and criminal warrants. Fitzhugh said Reed was chosen based...
police1.com
Suicidal man lunges at deputy, pulls his gun, threatens to shoot himself
COLUMBIA, Tenn. — A frightening scene unfolded on a busy Tennessee road as a suicidal man unholstered a gun off an off-duty officer who was attempting to de-escalate the situation. According to WKRN News, off-duty Williamson County Deputy Chris Mobley was driving home when he saw a man dive...
Man arrested after 2 home invasions, speeding chase, punching officer in face
Convicted felon James David Warner, 52, was arrested after breaking into two homes, assaulting residents, leading deputies in a speeding chase and punching the off-duty officer who caught him.
Another Threat against a Warren County School; 8th Grader Charged
Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr. and Director of Schools Grant Swallows want to make the public aware of an arrest made on Thursday, November 10, 2022. At approximately 8:15 a.m., Morrison School Resource Officer Jason Fowler was notified by school personnel that a student had informed her about a threat of mass violence made by an 8th grade student. Officer Fowler immediately identified students who were witnesses, or had information regarding the threat, for the purpose of identifying the student who made the threat. After a complete investigation and consulting with the District Attorney General’s office, the student making the threat was charged.
Two Lincoln County Jail Escapees Located; One Captured, One Deceased
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office found and arrested one of the inmates that escaped custody Saturday night. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden escaped from custody Saturday night on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones.
WTVC
Chattanooga officer arrives at gunfight and opens fire; two sent to hospital, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Two people were injured during a gunfight in East Chattanooga, according to Chattanooga Police. Police responded to the 2000 Block of Cooley Street where they encountered a gunfight, says CPD. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a Chattanooga officer engaged with the suspects. First responders say the...
Coffee County church bus vandalized by 2 suspects on the run
A church bus was vandalized over the weekend in Coffee County, and now investigators are searching for two suspects.
wjle.com
Father Charged with Aggravated Assault of his Child
A father has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly trying to choke his young son. 38-year-old Dusten Ryan O’Conner of Allen Bend Road, Smithville is under a $30,000 bond and he will be in court December 1. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on October 30 the child reported...
Scottsboro Police Department asking for public’s help in identifying 2 suspects
Scottsboro Police Department is looking for two people in connection to a theft.
Eighth grader charged after Warren County school threat, authorities say
A student was arrested on Thursday in connection with a threat made against a Warren County school.
Food delivery driver to schools in Franklin County arrested for fentanyl
This story is scary and potentially puts hundreds of children at risk. Authorities in Franklin County, Tennessee have arrested a truck driver delivering produce to area schools.
‘I’m glad we found her alive’: $10,000 spent in search for missing teenager in Wilson County
The sheriff's office said nearly $10,000 dollars were spent on this search. Sheriff Bryan said the cost falls on the county and they are looking for ways to be partially reimbursed.
WTVC
Man steals diamond in Chattanooga, tries selling it to Acworth jewelry shop, police say
ACWORTH, Ga. — A Whitwell man is facing charges after trying to sell a diamond he stole in Chattanooga to an Acworth, Georgia jewelry shop, according to Acworth police. On November 4th police were called to Celestial Jewelers at 3150 Cobb Parkway in response to a call about an man trying to sell a stolen item.
thunder1320.com
Franklin County High School student in custody after making threats
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department a Franklin County High School student is in custody and is being charged with making a threat of mass violence on school property. The student is believed to have written a threat on the wall in the high school. When the School...
WKRN
Cleanup efforts continued for several days following major crash in Arrington
Crews expect to remain on the scene of a crash site for the next several days following a major crash that occurred in Arrington. Cleanup efforts continued for several days following …. Crews expect to remain on the scene of a crash site for the next several days following a...
Inmate found dead in cell at Rutherford Co. Detention Center
20-year-old inmate Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia was found dead Sunday at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.
WTVCFOX
Bradley County man sentenced to federal prison after drugs, weapons convictions
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Bradley County man convicted in federal court on drugs and weapons charges will spend the next 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 40-year-old Matthew Moore was sentenced Thursday morning in federal court in Chattanooga. Prosecutors say Moore pleaded guilty...
