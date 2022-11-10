ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wgnsradio.com

Reed promoted to deputy chief of the Sheriff's Office

There's a new deputy chief in town. Major Britt Reed was promoted to deputy chief by Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh. Reed supervises the law enforcement divisions of the Sheriff’s Office including patrol, criminal investigations, school resource officers, judicial services and civil and criminal warrants. Fitzhugh said Reed was chosen based...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Another Threat against a Warren County School; 8th Grader Charged

Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr. and Director of Schools Grant Swallows want to make the public aware of an arrest made on Thursday, November 10, 2022. At approximately 8:15 a.m., Morrison School Resource Officer Jason Fowler was notified by school personnel that a student had informed her about a threat of mass violence made by an 8th grade student. Officer Fowler immediately identified students who were witnesses, or had information regarding the threat, for the purpose of identifying the student who made the threat. After a complete investigation and consulting with the District Attorney General’s office, the student making the threat was charged.
wjle.com

Father Charged with Aggravated Assault of his Child

A father has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly trying to choke his young son. 38-year-old Dusten Ryan O’Conner of Allen Bend Road, Smithville is under a $30,000 bond and he will be in court December 1. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on October 30 the child reported...
SMITHVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Franklin County High School student in custody after making threats

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department a Franklin County High School student is in custody and is being charged with making a threat of mass violence on school property. The student is believed to have written a threat on the wall in the high school. When the School...

Comments / 0

Community Policy