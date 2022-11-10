Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr. and Director of Schools Grant Swallows want to make the public aware of an arrest made on Thursday, November 10, 2022. At approximately 8:15 a.m., Morrison School Resource Officer Jason Fowler was notified by school personnel that a student had informed her about a threat of mass violence made by an 8th grade student. Officer Fowler immediately identified students who were witnesses, or had information regarding the threat, for the purpose of identifying the student who made the threat. After a complete investigation and consulting with the District Attorney General’s office, the student making the threat was charged.

1 DAY AGO