AMD has been talking up its incoming RDNA 3 graphics cards while throwing some shade at Nvidia’s imminent RTX 4080 GPU. This is all part of a bunch of presentation materials on AMD Advantage PCs and their various perks, which are systems that use the latest Ryzen processors and RDNA 3 GPUs to great effect, as spotted by Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab) (via Wccftech (opens in new tab)).

6 HOURS AGO