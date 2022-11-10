ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechRadar

PureVPN's rebrand goes way beyond a new logo

After 15 years on the front line protecting people's online privacy, this VPN service has been showing some serious commitment to improve itself lately. A few months back, PureVPN's major revamp equipped users with improved connection speeds and security features. These included manual configuration support for its secure WireGuard protocol, as well as a proxy access extended to all its apps.
TechRadar

Bad news – Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU pricing now looks even more ominous

Nvidia’s RTX 4080 graphics card has been spotted priced up in Europe and the UK ahead of its big launch on November 16, but sadly these are even more worrying price tags for would-be buyers than those we’ve already witnessed in the US. If you recall, US pricing...
TechRadar

AMD throws shade at Nvidia RTX 4080 while boasting about beastly RDNA 3 GPUs

AMD has been talking up its incoming RDNA 3 graphics cards while throwing some shade at Nvidia’s imminent RTX 4080 GPU. This is all part of a bunch of presentation materials on AMD Advantage PCs and their various perks, which are systems that use the latest Ryzen processors and RDNA 3 GPUs to great effect, as spotted by Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab) (via Wccftech (opens in new tab)).
TechRadar

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint gets mobile integration

Mobile Network Protection will help businesses find weaknesses on iOS and Android devices. Late last week, Microsoft announced the Mobile Network Protection feature for Android and iOS devices will be integrated with the company’s cloud-based security platform Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (MDE). According to the announcement, the feature will help businesses find weaknesses in their mobile data networks.
TechRadar

Microsoft tightening Azure security with "granular" permissions

Company hopes to minimize the potential damage of a leaked PAT credential in its cloud platform. All of Azure DevOps REST APIs are now getting granular Personal Access Tokens (PAT). The goal of the change, which was met with glee in the cybersecurity community, is to minimize the potential damage of a leaked PAT credential.
TechRadar

Amazon unveils its latest warehouse robot

Amazon has unveiled "Sparrow", a new intelligent robotic system aimed at streamlining the fulfillment process by moving individual products before they get packaged. Unlike the retail giant's previously deployed robotic arms, which includes the likes of "Cardinal" and "Robin", Amazon claims the Sparrow arm can identify around 65% of its product inventory without human help.
TechRadar

Roblox is using the metaverse and AI to make creating games accessible

Roblox Corporation has recently announced its intention to “democratize creation” and turn “all Roblox users into creators,” vice president of engineering Nick Tornow said in a blog post (opens in new tab). Some mighty big claims. Roblox Studio, the game engine included in Roblox, has already...

