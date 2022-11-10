Read full article on original website
Related
IBM’s biggest quantum chip yet could help solve the trickiest math problems
The new flex wiring in IBM's quantum cryostat. Connie Zhou / IBMThe company figured out how to fit three times more qubits on a quantum computer chip. Here's what's next.
TechRadar
PureVPN's rebrand goes way beyond a new logo
After 15 years on the front line protecting people's online privacy, this VPN service has been showing some serious commitment to improve itself lately. A few months back, PureVPN's major revamp equipped users with improved connection speeds and security features. These included manual configuration support for its secure WireGuard protocol, as well as a proxy access extended to all its apps.
TechRadar
Bad news – Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU pricing now looks even more ominous
Nvidia’s RTX 4080 graphics card has been spotted priced up in Europe and the UK ahead of its big launch on November 16, but sadly these are even more worrying price tags for would-be buyers than those we’ve already witnessed in the US. If you recall, US pricing...
TechRadar
AMD throws shade at Nvidia RTX 4080 while boasting about beastly RDNA 3 GPUs
AMD has been talking up its incoming RDNA 3 graphics cards while throwing some shade at Nvidia’s imminent RTX 4080 GPU. This is all part of a bunch of presentation materials on AMD Advantage PCs and their various perks, which are systems that use the latest Ryzen processors and RDNA 3 GPUs to great effect, as spotted by Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab) (via Wccftech (opens in new tab)).
TechRadar
Nvidia’s update on RTX 4090 GPU cable controversy is not what you want to hear
Nvidia has given us an update - of sorts - on the melting-cable controversy that has affected some owners of the new flagship RTX 4090 graphics card – though doubtless, it’s not the news those hit by the problem want to hear. For the uninitiated, this is the...
TechRadar
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint gets mobile integration
Mobile Network Protection will help businesses find weaknesses on iOS and Android devices. Late last week, Microsoft announced the Mobile Network Protection feature for Android and iOS devices will be integrated with the company’s cloud-based security platform Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (MDE). According to the announcement, the feature will help businesses find weaknesses in their mobile data networks.
TechRadar
Microsoft tightening Azure security with "granular" permissions
Company hopes to minimize the potential damage of a leaked PAT credential in its cloud platform. All of Azure DevOps REST APIs are now getting granular Personal Access Tokens (PAT). The goal of the change, which was met with glee in the cybersecurity community, is to minimize the potential damage of a leaked PAT credential.
TechRadar
Amazon unveils its latest warehouse robot
Amazon has unveiled "Sparrow", a new intelligent robotic system aimed at streamlining the fulfillment process by moving individual products before they get packaged. Unlike the retail giant's previously deployed robotic arms, which includes the likes of "Cardinal" and "Robin", Amazon claims the Sparrow arm can identify around 65% of its product inventory without human help.
TechRadar
Roblox is using the metaverse and AI to make creating games accessible
Roblox Corporation has recently announced its intention to “democratize creation” and turn “all Roblox users into creators,” vice president of engineering Nick Tornow said in a blog post (opens in new tab). Some mighty big claims. Roblox Studio, the game engine included in Roblox, has already...
Comments / 0