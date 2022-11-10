Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
All eyes on the consumer ahead of Black Friday and the holidays
CNN — It has been a tough year for American consumers. Inflation everywhere. Rapidly rising interest rates. A housing market that is starting to cool off. That begs a question with the holidays right around the corner: Are shoppers finally tapped out?. We'll get a better sense of that...
Beaver County Shell cracker plant starts operations
MONACA, Pa. (AP) — Years in the works, a massive petrochemical refinery in western Pennsylvania fed by the vast natural gas reservoir underneath Appalachia became fully operational Tuesday, oil and gas giant Shell plc said.The refinery, built on the site of a former zinc smelter along the Ohio River some 30 miles northwest of Pittsburgh, will produce 3.5 billion pounds of polyethylene annually when it ramps up to full production by the second half of 2023, Shell said.The refinery brings in ethane from natural gas wells and chemically "cracks" the liquid fuel by heating it in furnaces to create ethylene,...
Tesla board chair testifies in Musk compensation lawsuit
The head of Tesla's board of directors says her focus in helping develop a huge compensation package for CEO Elon Musk in 2018 was the results he could bring, not how many hours he devoted to the job
US gets D+ grade for rising preterm birth rates, new report finds
(CNN) -- The rate of premature birth in the United States is climbing, according to the infant and maternal health nonprofit March of Dimes.On Tuesday, the organization released its annual "report card" on maternal and infant health, which involves a newly updated calculation system. Taking an in-depth look at premature births, the new report found that the US preterm birth rate rose to 10.5% last year, representing an increase of 4% since 2020 and the worst national rate since March of Dimes started tracking this data in 2007, based on its new calculation system."This is actually a 15-year high in the...
WRAL
Walmart agrees to $3.1 billion opioid settlement framework
CNN — Walmart agreed to the framework of a $3.1 billion settlement, which resolves allegations from multiple states' attorneys general that the company failed to regulate opioid prescriptions contributing to the nationwide opioid crisis. The settlement, according to the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who co-led...
WRAL
Slower pace of rate increases could be coming 'soon,' says Fed vice chair
CNN — It could soon be time for the Federal Reserve to ease up on its super-sized rate interest hikes, according to the central bank's number-two policymaker, Vice Chair Lael Brainard. "I think it will probably be appropriate soon to maintain a slower pace of increases," Brainard said Monday...
WRAL
How the crypto fallout could affect you
CNN — The crypto industry is still reeling from last week's shocking death spiral of digital currency exchange FTX. The company's bankruptcy filing has left financial backers in the lurch — including the usual suspects in Silicon Valley, from Masayoshi Son's SoftBank to VC firm Sequoia. A few...
WRAL
As rich nations haggle over climate solutions, storm-ravaged Caribbean is taking matters into its own hands
CNN — When Hurricane Fiona slammed into Puerto Rico in September, it triggered a nearly island-wide blackout as the storm's strong winds took down the fragile power grid. Carlos Ramos spoke to CNN as he helped his friends clean up their flood-damaged beach home in Salinas. Ramos said most of his neighbors in Aguas Buenas, in the island's central mountain range, were among those who lost power in the wake of the hurricane.
What to know about salvage grocery stores and discount goods
Salvage grocery stores across the U.S. offer a mix of pantry staples and more obscure products at deep discounts.
WRAL
Crypto is in crisis. It's not just because of FTX
CNN — The stunning downfall of FTX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, sent shockwaves through the crypto universe last week. Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old crypto titan and chief executive of FTX, watched billions of his fortune evaporate in a bankruptcy filing that shook the trillion-dollar industry to its core. The pain likely isn't over for investors.
Comments / 0