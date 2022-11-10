Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
Boil advisory extended for parts of West Davenport and Blue Grass
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A precautionary boil advisory has been extended for residents in West Davenport and Blue Grass. The advisory went into effect Saturday morning due to two water main breaks. The emergency repairs to the water mains were completed Saturday afternoon. Iowa American Water issued a boil advisory...
KWQC
How to strengthen the immune system during winter virus season
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -NOSH Good Mood Food is a shopping destination in Geneseo for all things natural, organic, specialty, and healthful. The mission behind the store is really meant to embody a lifestyle. Tina Hernandez, NOSH Good Mood Food, discusses the store’s philosophy about food, especially during the holiday season....
KCJJ
Barbeque business to close Iowa City location
A downtown Iowa City barbeque restaurant location has been put up for sale. The Press-Citizen reports that Moseley’s, on South Gilbert Street, will close once a sale has been completed. Owner Sean Keller told the publication on Friday that the business expanded to North Liberty in 2018 and moved...
KWQC
Crews respond to early morning fire Monday in Walcott
WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - Firefighters responded to an early morning fire Monday at a mobile home park in Walcott. Details are limited, but a TV6 crew on scene said they could see flames when they arrived on the scene. This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and...
KWQC
MLK Center to kick off 33rd Annual Thanksgiving meal event
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will hold its 33rd Annual Thanksgiving meals event Friday. The center, located at 630 9th St., will deliver free meals and provide curbside pickup from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
KWQC
Precautionary boil order issued for parts of the QCA
DAVENPORT and BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - A precautionary boil order has been issued for residents of West Davenport and Blue Grass. Iowa American Water has reported two water main breaks: one located on W. Central Park Ave. and Elsie; the second at Locust and Jebens. Crews are working on...
ourquadcities.com
Davenport responds to early morning fire
On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at approximately 05:36 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of East 15th Street. The department responded with six fire apparatus and one command vehicle for total response of 19 personnel. The first crew on scene reported smoke on the second floor, and crews rescued one occupant from the 2nd floor deck with a ground ladder, according to a Monday department release.
KWQC
Traffic temporarily blocked off for accident on Brady Street
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded to a two-vehicle accident Friday night. Police say officers as well as Davenport Fire and EMS responded to the crash near the intersection of Brady Street and Locust Street at 5:38 p.m. One person was found with minor injuries, but refused medical help,...
2-year-old found dead in back room after Walcott mobile home fire
WALCOTT, Iowa — A 2-year-old has died after a mobile home fire in Walcott, Iowa early Monday morning, according to the Walcott Police Department. At about 2:38 a.m. on Nov. 14, the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a report of a structure fire in the Walcott Estates mobile home park.
KWQC
NEST Cafe Quad Cities to serve Thanksgiving dinner
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -NEST Cafe Quad Cities invites all to the non-profit’s community Thanksgiving dinner to be held on Thursday, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1524 4th Avenue, Rock Island. Laura Mahn, NEST Cafe Quad Cities, asks that people RSVP if they wish to...
KWQC
The Healing Touch Massage Studio
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Justice Jacobs, owner The Healing Touch Massage Studio, informs the audience about the story of why she opened the business and services offered. The studio features the many treatment options including deep tissue massage, migraine tension relief, cupping, CBD, hot towels for feet and back, heated tables, eye mask, memory foam neck roll, athletic massages, couple massages, and relaxation techniques specific to client needs.
The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!
Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
ourquadcities.com
Christmas in LeClaire event and parade will be ‘lit!’
Ring in the holiday season with Santas from around the world, food, fun and a parade that will truly be merry and bright! Greg Ludwig, Director of LeClaire’s Parks and Rec, dropped in to Local 4 to tell us all bout the holly, jolly experiences at Christmas in LeClaire.
KWQC
Suspect in fatal Rock Island hit-and-run crash in custody
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead earlier this month is now in custody. Rock Island County court records show Marcus C. Holmes, 33, appeared Saturday on charges of reckless homicide, unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and two counts of failure to report an accident involving injury.
ourquadcities.com
Toddler dies Monday in mobile-home blaze
A toddler was found dead early Monday after a mobile-home blaze, according to a news release from Walcott Police Department. About 2:38 a.m. Monday, Scott Emergency Communication Center (SECC) received a call about a mobile home fire in Walcott Estates mobile home park. Walcott Fire Department and Blue Grass Fire...
KWQC
Moline considering ‘Accessory Dwelling Unit’ ordinance
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline is taking up an ordinance that could allow homeowners to build or convert an additional living space on their property. Accessory Dwelling Units or ADUs are more commonly known as cottage homes, granny flats or in-law quarters. An example would be a garage or basement converted into another living space that is independent of the main dwelling.
977wmoi.com
Local Entrepreneur Jason Robbins Restoring Wyatt Earp Birthplace to Original Condition
Constructed in 1841, the Wyatt Earp Birthplace is a historic landmark in the Monmouth community, operated by a national Board of Trustees. Now in need of repairs, local entrepreneur Jason Robbins reached out to the current owner of the museum, Melba Matson, showing interest in bringing the building back to life. Following a seven-month process of forming a new board that oversees the nonprofit organization, Robbins has begun renovations with plans to reopen in the near future:
KWQC
First Alert Day Tuesday for accumulating snow
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day will be in effect until midnight for accumulating snow. Light snow and flurries will continue through the afternoon hours, although less widespread than this morning. Temperatures will hover in the lower to middle 30s. Watch for some slick spots on the roads,...
KCJJ
Des Moines man accused of assaulting two women at Lone Tree bar
A central Iowa man is accused of assaulting two women at a bar in Lone Tree. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Gussy’s on Devoe Street just before 12:45 Sunday morning for a fight inside the bar. Witnesses allege 55-year-old William Kunsman of Des Moines punched two separate women…a customer and a bartender…during a heated argument.
KCJJ
IC bar owner cited last month for serving already-intoxicated patrons arrested Sunday morning after allegedly serving minors after hours
An Iowa City bar owner cited just last month for serving already-intoxicated individuals faces new charges after Iowa City Police say he served minors after hours. Officers say they observed 52-year-old Douglas Meek of Eversull Lane, who owns Pints on South Clinton Street, inside his bar with employees just after 2:45 Sunday morning. That’s 45 minutes after bars must legally close in Iowa. The group was reportedly taking shots of Jamison’s Whiskey. Three of the employees were under 21 years of age.
Comments / 0