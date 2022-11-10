Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for a Slice of Pizza? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Micah Parsons Blasts ‘Undisciplined’ (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
FRISCO - There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put)...
New Signing: Colts Sign Former Houston Texans Starter
The Indianapolis Colts are addressing the depth in their linebacker group as they announced on Tuesday that they have signed linebacker Tyrell Adams to the practice squad while also releasing Darrell Daniels from the practice squad. The Colts (4-5-1) placed starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Injured Reserve last week,...
Updated Lions Draft Order Sees Unique Change After Bears Win
In somewhat of a surprise, the Detroit Lions (3-6) currently have the exact same record as the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (3-6). After defeating the Chicago Bears, the Lions have now won two consecutive games, the first time the team has accomplished this feat with head coach Dan Campbell at the helm.
Dolphins Lose Potential Ogbah Replacement
As the Miami Dolphins look to find a way to replace defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, one potential option has disappeared. Rookie defensive lineman Ben Stille, who was elevated when Ogbah had to sit out the Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, is being signed off the practice squad by the Cleveland Browns.
Panthers Sign Former College Football Star QB to Practice Squad
There's been a lot of movement at the quarterback spot on the depth chart for the Carolina Panthers and that will continue this week when Baker Mayfield is reinserted into the starting lineup against the Baltimore Ravens. P.J. Walker underwent an MRI over the weekend and the results showed that...
Sources: Texans sign WR Alex Bachman, DB Will Redmond
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans signed former New York Giants wide receiver Alex Bachman and former San Francisco 49ers safety Will Redmond, according to league sources. Bachman, 26, (6-foot, 190 pounds) played collegiately at Wake Forest. Bachman led all NFL players with 19 catches during the preseason with the Giants....
Young Tampa Bay Buccaneers ‘Have Been Doing Great’ Says Head Coach, Todd Bowles
Two weeks ago, mentioning the playoffs when discussing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was met with scoffs and sarcastic praise for leading the NFL's least-impressive division thus far. Now, after back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, things are looking better. Not great, at 5-5, but better. And...
One-Armed Bandit: Vikings Steal OT Win Over Josh Allen’s Goal-Line Goof-Up Buffalo Bills
No, Josh Allen cannot beat opponents with one arm tied behind his back. Not literally. But figuratively? Yes, what happened in NFL Week 10 in the Buffalo Bills' meeting with the visiting Minnesota Vikings is another wondrous chapter in the growing folk-hero legend of the Bills' 26-year-old MVP-caliber quarterback. The...
Watch: Justin Jefferson Makes the Catch of the Year to Keep the Vikings Alive
Catch of the year? Without a doubt. Catch of the decade? It's in the running. With the Vikings down 27-23 to the Bills, facing 4th and 18 after the two-minute warning, Kirk Cousins chucked up a prayer in the general direction of his best receiver. With a defender all over him, Jefferson reached up with one hand and...I'm still not even sure how to describe what happened next.
NFL Draft Profile: Jadakis Bonds, Wide Receiver, Hampton Pirates
Patriots Captain: 'Great Sense Of Urgency' For Playoff Push. By Mike D'Abate Sports Illustrated New England Patriots News, Analysis and More.
Josey Jewell Having the ‘Most Fun’ Ever Playing for Ejiro Evero
Nathaniel Hackett admitted on Monday that he is very much coaching for his future with the Denver Broncos. Many pundits and fans alike are now speculating, very reasonably, that Hackett's stay in the Mile High City might be spectacularly short-lived. Sunday's home stand vs. the Las Vegas Raiders could now provide the tipping point for Hackett — and maybe Josh McDaniels — depending on who comes out on the wrong end of the score-line.
LOOK: How Did Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Celebrate After Win vs. Eagles?
Taylor Heinicke, you just led the Washington Commanders to a big road upset win against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. What are you going to do next?. Apparently, wear every defensive player's chain and drink a Busch Light on the way home. Considering the fact that Heinicke...
Texans vs. Giants Notebook: Lovie Smith Defends Dameon Pierce
Rookie running back Dameon Pierce says the odds of him winning Offensive Rookie of the Year are in his favor. But if the Houston Texans did not possess a 1-7-1 record, Pierce would be in the running for league MVP honors. "He has done a really great job up to...
Why Doug Pederson Is Not Concerned About the Jaguars Pass Rush
The Jaguars' pass rush on paper comprises players requiring a complete game plan from opposing offensive coordinators to neutralize. Edge rushers Josh Allen, Duwane Smoot, and rookie Travon Walker possess the raw athleticism and physical qualities to present difficult matchups for offensive tackles. Meanwhile, the primary men clogging up the middle are defensive tackles DaVon Hamilton and Foley Fatukasi, who make their presence felt in the run game but excel at drawing double teams.
Florida State vs. Louisiana: Tuesday Practice Observations
The Seminoles hit the practice fields on Tuesday morning to begin preparations for a non-conference matchup with the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns. Following a third straight dominant victory, Florida State has an opportunity to end the regular season on a high note with back to back home games. NoleGameday was in...
Broncos’ Biggest Studs & Duds in 17-10 Loss to Titans
The Denver Broncos fell to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, 17-10. It's a story we've heard time and time again this season as the Broncos defense played exceptionally and kept them in the game, while the offense reiterated that it is genuinely the league's worst. The Broncos fall to 3-6...
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Monday Recap of Loss to the Colts
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) have hit rock bottom as they fell 25-20 to an Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) team that many thought was tanking. Moments ago, Josh McDaniels talked about the loss and the state of the franchise. You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the...
