Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount retail chain opening another location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersIndiana State
Related
Mystics’ Mike Thibault retires as coach, to remain GM
Mike Thibault retired Tuesday as head coach of the Washington Mystics and was replaced by his son, Eric Thibault. Mike
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Jazz: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status on Sunday
Joel Embiid’s had a tough time staying healthy to begin the 2022-2023 NBA season. After missing his first game a couple of weeks ago due to a sore knee, Embiid returned to the floor the following night. However, after returning for one game, Embiid was back off the floor...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This Eye-Popping Celtics Stat will Certainly Blow Boston Fans’ Minds
The Boston Celtics are putting up some eye-popping numbers to open the 2022-23 campaign. Boston extended its league-leading winning streak to seven games after coming back to take down the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden on Monday night. The Celtics faced a seven-point deficit heading into the final quarter,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dalano Banton Plays Hero as Raptors Ride Defensive Chaos to Victory Over Pistons
The Toronto Raptors knew tradition wasn't going to work. View the original article to see embedded media. From the moment things tipped off Monday night in Detroit, the Raptors got chaotic. Dalano Banton and Thad Young trapped Jaden Ivey on the very first possession of the game, double-teaming the Pistons' rookie, forcing a turnover, and creating a fastbreak opportunity at the other end that Scottie Barnes converted for a dunk. On the next possession, Banton picked up Ivey in the full court, eventually picking off a pass from Bojan Bogdanovic. That time, though, Otto Porter Jr. took too many steps, turning the ball back over to Detroit.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tyrese Maxey Confident Joel Embiid is Hitting a ‘Groove’
With James Harden off the court for the next couple of weeks or so, the Philadelphia 76ers have had to lean on the All-Star center Joel Embiid and the third-year guard Tyrese Maxey to run the offense in a different way than when Harden’s on the floor. On Sunday...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Updated Lions Draft Order Sees Unique Change After Bears Win
In somewhat of a surprise, the Detroit Lions (3-6) currently have the exact same record as the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (3-6). After defeating the Chicago Bears, the Lions have now won two consecutive games, the first time the team has accomplished this feat with head coach Dan Campbell at the helm.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Here’s Where Celtics Fell On Latest Edition of NBA Power Rankings
The Boston Celtics are without a doubt the hottest team in the NBA right now. Boston enters its Monday night tilt against the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden riding a league-best six-game win streak and looking for more. The Celtics have been powered by their eye-popping offense which ranks No. 1 in the league at 119.5 points per game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders’ Heinicke Addresses Carson Wentz’s Potential Return
For the third time in four weeks, backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke helped lead the Commanders to victory. His latest performance on Monday Night Football resulted in a signature win over the previously undefeated Eagles and vaulted the Commanders back to a .500 record at 5–5. Though Heinicke’s run behind...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Panthers Sign Former College Football Star QB to Practice Squad
There's been a lot of movement at the quarterback spot on the depth chart for the Carolina Panthers and that will continue this week when Baker Mayfield is reinserted into the starting lineup against the Baltimore Ravens. P.J. Walker underwent an MRI over the weekend and the results showed that...
Lincoln Riley addresses health status of Eric Gentry, Mario Williams for UCLA game
USC is preparing to face a UCLA offense which has elite talent. Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet are a load to handle. Jake Bobo is a high-quality pass catcher. UCLA has other depth pieces at the skill positions which provide speed and open-field prowess. The Trojans figure to have their hands full on defense as it is.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sources: Texans sign WR Alex Bachman, DB Will Redmond
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans signed former New York Giants wide receiver Alex Bachman and former San Francisco 49ers safety Will Redmond, according to league sources. Bachman, 26, (6-foot, 190 pounds) played collegiately at Wake Forest. Bachman led all NFL players with 19 catches during the preseason with the Giants....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Monday Recap of Loss to the Colts
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) have hit rock bottom as they fell 25-20 to an Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) team that many thought was tanking. Moments ago, Josh McDaniels talked about the loss and the state of the franchise. You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Florida State vs. Louisiana: Tuesday Practice Observations
The Seminoles hit the practice fields on Tuesday morning to begin preparations for a non-conference matchup with the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns. Following a third straight dominant victory, Florida State has an opportunity to end the regular season on a high note with back to back home games. NoleGameday was in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Power Rankings: It’s Only a Beginning for Justin Fields
The impact from a second straight game of big plays from Justin Fields is bigger on the league and fans, it seems, than on the Bears. Analysts and power ranking pollsters across the league marvel at Fields' running ability and see development as a passer. Many talk about what a...
Chase Center: What you need to know to make it a great day
Chase Center and the surrounding district will generate more than $14 million yearly in new tax revenues for San Francisco,
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans vs. Giants Notebook: Lovie Smith Defends Dameon Pierce
Rookie running back Dameon Pierce says the odds of him winning Offensive Rookie of the Year are in his favor. But if the Houston Texans did not possess a 1-7-1 record, Pierce would be in the running for league MVP honors. "He has done a really great job up to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
PGA Tour announces two direct pathways for college golfers through PGA Tour University
On Monday a new proposal was approved by the PGA Tour’s Policy Board that, effective immediately, will now allow for college golfers to earn direct access to the PGA Tour via two different pathways. First, the No. 1 player in the final PGA Tour University Velocity Global Ranking will...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Week 10
As we prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, team needs will constantly fluctuate during the season, especially during the offseason. Trades will happen, free agents will sign, and several events will factor in the decisions made during the draft. What will the 2023 NFL Draft look like? Here is how it sits after this week.
Comments / 0