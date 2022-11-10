Read full article on original website
Marvel’s newest star in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is a step forward for Latinos in film
There’s a Latino representation problem in Hollywood, and the actor behind Marvel’s first Latino superhero is hoping to help solve it. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” opened in theaters last weekend, and it featured Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta Mejía as one of the lead characters. Mejía plays Namor, an aquatic superbeing and adversary to Black Panther.
90 Day Fiance’s Kalani Faagata Seemingly Hints at Split From Asuelu Pulaa: ‘Life Looks A Lot Different’
Is it over? 90 Day Fiancé alum Kalani Faagata seemingly hinted that she split from husband Asuelu Pulaaafter she moved from Utah to California. “Life looks a lot different than what I had planned,” the mom of two, 34, shared via Instagram on Sunday, November 13, alongside a compilation of photos and videos of fun outings with her two sons. “Here’s to us learning to go with the flow.”
