The Toronto Raptors knew tradition wasn't going to work. View the original article to see embedded media. From the moment things tipped off Monday night in Detroit, the Raptors got chaotic. Dalano Banton and Thad Young trapped Jaden Ivey on the very first possession of the game, double-teaming the Pistons' rookie, forcing a turnover, and creating a fastbreak opportunity at the other end that Scottie Barnes converted for a dunk. On the next possession, Banton picked up Ivey in the full court, eventually picking off a pass from Bojan Bogdanovic. That time, though, Otto Porter Jr. took too many steps, turning the ball back over to Detroit.

DETROIT, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO