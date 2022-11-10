Nathaniel Hackett admitted on Monday that he is very much coaching for his future with the Denver Broncos. Many pundits and fans alike are now speculating, very reasonably, that Hackett's stay in the Mile High City might be spectacularly short-lived. Sunday's home stand vs. the Las Vegas Raiders could now provide the tipping point for Hackett — and maybe Josh McDaniels — depending on who comes out on the wrong end of the score-line.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO