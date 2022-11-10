ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran owned bakery shop opens in Spokane

By Sydney Charles
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 6 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. – Business alert! Twenty-Seventh Heaven is a scratch bakery, and it’s now open on S. Madison Street.

The shop is owned and operated by a two-person, female veterans-owned business and serves plenty of baked treats, including coffee cake, scones, and peanut butter cookies!

Along with serving yummy treats, they also do custom orders, and host private events. They also have daily specials which you can find under the ‘hours & location’ tab on their website .

You can check it out at 105 S. Madison Street.

READ: Wake Up Call Coffee giving out free drinks to veterans

