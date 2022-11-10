ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

Hamilton County vets benefit claims ignored for years. Lawsuit seeks more oversight.

By John Tuohy, Indianapolis Star
 5 days ago
Hamilton County is suing the director of Indiana Department Veteran’s Affairs to prevent a repeat of years-long “malfeasance” that prevented thousands of vets from getting medical benefits.

The county is demanding that Director Dennis Wimer supervise and evaluate its Veteran Service Officer, who is in charge of filing disability claims on behalf of Hamilton County’s roughly 13,300 vets.

Current Veteran Service Officer Lisa Charles has sorted through thousands of claims that were neglected by her predecessor, Lynn Epperson, when she held the job from 2014 until 2019. Hamilton County commissioners said Epperson failed to send claims to the state office while, in many cases, telling vets she had.

“Numerous doctor’s offices confirmed they had faxed veterans’ medical records to the office, but Epperson had not placed the records in the veterans’ files,” the lawsuit, filed in Marion County Superior Court, claims. “Epperson lied to employees about the status of claims, and as a result, office employees would unknowingly provide false information to veterans regarding their claims.”

Hundreds of Hamilton County veterans put at risk of losing benefits

The commissioners also found that Epperson had never gotten access to the Veterans Benefits Management System, an online database that tracks electronic claims files. In 2019 she was given 30 days to clean up the backlog but when she didn’t she was dismissed.

“This was a significant failure on Epperson’s part, which put hundreds of veterans at risk of losing their benefits,” the lawsuit claims. “It remains to be seen how many veterans were impacted by Epperson’s malfeasance.”

The veteran service officer interviews veterans, evaluates their needs and helps them complete applications and forms. That includes helping them get the right birth and death certificates, as well as medical, divorce and military service records. The county commission appoints the officer to four-year terms.

The lawsuit said the claimants were in line to get monthly disabilities payments of $140 to $4,200. An initial review of the files — after two VSO employees reported they weren’t being processed — found 180 claims had either been filed wrongly or not filed at all, according to the suit, and subsequently another 6,000 files were reviewed.

Officials with the state and county VAs said they did not have an exact accounting about how many vets missed out on disability checks. The county issued statement reiterating allegations in the lawsuit that "hundreds of veterans have lost thousands of dollars."

But a source with knowledge of the cases said Epperson failed to process 90% of the 3,000 medical claims that crossed her desk. All those backlogged files have since been forwarded to the state office for review, said the source, who requested anonymity because they are not allowed to speak while the lawsuit is the pending.

County officials and Wilmer’s office could not say how many of those claims have been approved at the state level or what the total dollar amount was. Both cited the pending legal action.

Epperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs 'went above and beyond,' leadership says

In a prepared statement, Wimer said the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs has taken unspecified action.

“Hamilton County discovered problems three years ago, and IDVA went above and beyond to help. IDVA works to support, serve, and advocate for the Indiana veteran community,” Wimer said.

At issue in the lawsuit is who is responsible for oversight of the veteran service officer: the state or the county. The county said the state director should supervise the county officers but Wimer said it is the county’s job.

County Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt said Charles has done an “excellent” job but the county seeks more state oversight to improve coordination between state and county to prevent future mistakes.

“We are committed to making sure the vets get what they deserve,” he said. “There is a disagreement who is ultimately responsible to the vets getting those benefits.”

At issue: Who oversees veterans service officers

The lawsuit contends that the state “is responsible for the training, supervision, and evaluation of the (veterans service officer) under the governing statutes,” and that the lack of oversight led to Epperson’s negligence.

“The director failed to supervise Epperson, failed to review or monitor the quality of her work for five years, and did not discipline or discharge her, according to the lawsuit. “This failure was a breach of the director’s duty.”

Wimer disputed the assertion.

“The statute cited in the lawsuit has never been interpreted the way Hamilton County prefers,” his statement reads. “Counties, not the state, have the responsibility for hiring, supervising, evaluating, giving pay raises, and, if needed, firing employees who work in their county veteran’s offices.”

It was the county’s job to monitor Epperson, he said.

“It is unfortunate that some veterans’ lives could be adversely affected by the problems that occurred in the veterans office of Hamilton County,” according to the statement.

The county said it wants to prevent those problems going forward.

“The County seeks to avoid the issues created by the director’s failure to supervise Epperson,” reads the lawsuit. “It only seeks what Indiana law explicitly provides.”

Call IndyStar reporter John Tuohy at 317-444-6418. Email at john.tuohy@indystar.com and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

