ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, NY

New Castle man found not guilty of raping woman

By Matt Spillane, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 5 days ago

A New Castle man was acquitted in August of charges stemming from a 2018 rape case.

After a week-long trial, a jury in Westchester County Court found Rami Ghrewati not guilty on Aug. 31 of all charges connected to his arrest in November 2018.

His attorney, Andrew Rubin, said Ghrewati was acquitted of first- and third-degree rape, first- and third-degree criminal sexual act and first-degree sexual abuse, all felonies, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a misdemeanor.

Elections:No 'red wave' hit the Hudson Valley, but there was an undercurrent

Aging:NY invests in its older generations with master plan

Guns:Judge again rules parts of New York law unconstitutional

Ghrewati was arrested on Nov. 9, 2018, by Westchester County police after being accused of raping a woman in New Castle. He was indicted in March 2019.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Accused Of Raping Minor In Dutchess County

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the rape of a minor in the Hudson Valley. Connecticut resident Axell Enrique Orellana Flores, of Waterbury, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 7, in connection with an investigation into inappropriate sexual contact involving a minor, said Capt. John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
talkofthesound.com

Mount Vernon Man Arrested with a Loaded Illegal .38 Caliber Handgun in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (November 11, 2022) — Patric Brown, 57, of Mt. Vernon, NY was arrested Thursday and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon — 2nd, a C Felony. Police narrative: On November 10th, 2022, at about 6:15pm, New Rochelle Police received information that a person was in illegal possession of a handgun in the vicinity of North Avenue and Sickles Avenue. New Rochelle Police Officers responded and observed a person fitting the description that was given. The person was stopped, and further investigation revealed that he was in illegal possession of a loaded .38 caliber revolver. He was subsequently placed under arrest and brought to Police Headquarters for booking.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
CBS New York

Mom believes son was drugged, robbed before being found dead

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a series of robberies and assaults against men in Hell's Kitchen.CBS2's Ali Bauman spoke to Linda Clary, who believes her son, 33-year-old John Umberger, was drugged, robbed and left for dead."John was an exceptional human being that was just a bright light that, ever since he was a child, was like a sun beam," Clary said.It's been five months since Clary lost her son.The D.C. political consultant came to New York on business in May. Days later, police found him dead inside the East 61st Street apartment where he had been staying. His...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Long Island father dead, son injured after car crash: police

ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island father died and his son was injured in a car crash in Suffolk County Saturday, police said. The crash happened on a Sagtikos State Parkway ramp in Islip around 5:30 a.m., according to New York State Police. The 29-year-old son was driving the car eastbound on the Southern […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily News

VIDEO: Young dad beaten dead with wood board in Queens gas station attack: ‘He was all I had,’ brother says

A 23-year-old father was beaten to death with a wooden board during a crazed caught-on-video clash with a group of men outside a Queens gas station early Sunday, police said. “I’m hurting so bad,” said the victim’s brother Bryan Vasquez. “I feel so hurt. I lost my brother.” Esvin Vasquez, 23, got into in a fight with a large group outside a BP gas station on Junction Blvd. near 44th Ave. in ...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Boy, 12, robbed at knifepoint inside Bronx building elevator: NYPD

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD asked the public for help in finding two teenagers who robbed a boy at knifepoint inside a building elevator in the Bronx last month. Detectives said the victim, 12, was inside the elevator at his residential building near Park Avenue and East 158th Street around 7:30 p.m. on […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Female inmate found dead in New Jersey jail cell, officials say

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A female inmate was found dead in her cell at a New Jersey jail Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers found the 38-year-old woman’s lifeless body in the cell at the Hudson County Correctional Facility at around 7:10 a.m., prosecutors said. Officers and medical staff rendered aid but she was pronounced dead […]
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy