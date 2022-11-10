New Castle man found not guilty of raping woman

A New Castle man was acquitted in August of charges stemming from a 2018 rape case.

After a week-long trial, a jury in Westchester County Court found Rami Ghrewati not guilty on Aug. 31 of all charges connected to his arrest in November 2018.

His attorney, Andrew Rubin, said Ghrewati was acquitted of first- and third-degree rape, first- and third-degree criminal sexual act and first-degree sexual abuse, all felonies, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a misdemeanor.

Ghrewati was arrested on Nov. 9, 2018, by Westchester County police after being accused of raping a woman in New Castle. He was indicted in March 2019.