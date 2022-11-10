ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain and snow mix expected in Wichita area

A winter weather system will bring a mix of rain and snow to south central Kansas for Monday, with snow expected across western areas of the state. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Sedgwick County and the surrounding counties, extending into western and central areas of the state. It will be in effect through 6 p.m. Monday.
Boil Water Advisory Issued for the City of Maize

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Maize public water supply system located in Sedgwick County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled...
Wichita man charged in child’s death

A Wichita man has been charged in the death of a one-year-old boy who was found dead last summer at a south side motel. 30-year-old Jordan Lien made a court appearance Monday on a charge of first degree murder. He is also charged with two counts of child endangerment and drug possession. His bond was set at $500,000.
