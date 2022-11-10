Read full article on original website
Rain and snow mix expected in Wichita area
A winter weather system will bring a mix of rain and snow to south central Kansas for Monday, with snow expected across western areas of the state. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Sedgwick County and the surrounding counties, extending into western and central areas of the state. It will be in effect through 6 p.m. Monday.
Boil Water Advisory Issued for the City of Maize
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Maize public water supply system located in Sedgwick County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled...
Wichita man charged in child’s death
A Wichita man has been charged in the death of a one-year-old boy who was found dead last summer at a south side motel. 30-year-old Jordan Lien made a court appearance Monday on a charge of first degree murder. He is also charged with two counts of child endangerment and drug possession. His bond was set at $500,000.
Sedgwick County Zoo to Kick-Off “12 Days of Giveaways” Next Week
The Sedgwick County Zoo will start off the holiday season with “12 Days of Giveaways,” beginning Friday, Nov. 18th. Different prizes will be given away each day, leading to the Ultimate Prize Package to be given away on Day 12 of the event. The Zoo will offer multiple...
