Scarsdale, NY

Field hockey: What's next for Scarsdale at this weekend's state final four

By Nancy Haggerty, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 5 days ago
Only one team from Section 1 has advanced to the field hockey state semifinals.

That's Class A Scarsdale, which has been in The Journal News/lohud Top 10 rankings from the start of the season.

The Raiders' record is misleading, since their four losses include three to nationally-ranked teams.

But Scarsdale's opponent in this weekend's semifinal, Northport, is also nationally ranked. It holds MAX Field Hockey's No. 17 spot nationally and polls at No. 1 in the Northeast. The rankings, which came out November 1, have Scarsdale No. 19 in the Northeast.

So, Scarsdale, which hung on for a 1-0 state regional win over Section 2 Bethlehem, knows it may face an uphill battle.

Below are details of its semifinal game, which will be played on Long Island.

Who: Scarsdale (14-4-1) vs. Section 11 Northport (21-0)

When: Saturday, 10 a.m.

Where: Centereach High School, Centereach, New York

Key players: Scarsdale — MaryJane Callahan, Sr., D; Maddie Greco, Sr., F; Riley Iasiello, Sr., F; Mackenzie Mauro, Sr., MF. Northport — Natalie McKenna, Sr., G; Olivia McKenna, Sr., MF; Emma McLam, Sr., MF.

Outlook: Scarsdale has a big task. The Raiders are a good, solid team up and down the field. But Northport is not only undefeated but has yielded just four goals in 21 games this season, while scoring 96. Credit part of this to keeper Natalie McKenna, who last year gained All-American honors. But with Northport controlling the ball and limiting foes' chances, McKenna has stopped only 50 shots. So, opponents' chances are typically few and, when they get them, McKenna yields little.

If Scarsdale is going to win it's going to have find a way to put the ball on net and, it hopes, create anything-can-happen penalty corners. But, just as important, it must find a way to contain Northport's huge offensive threats, Olivia McKenna (40 goals and 13 assists) and Emma McLam (23 goals and 22 assists). The Raiders are fast and strong defensively. And that defense will by key because their best chance of upsetting Northport is if this is a low-scoring game.

Championship details: The winner will advance to Sunday's Class A final, which is also at Centereach High School, and will play either Cicero-North Syracuse (Section 3) or Clarence (Section 6). The championship game is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country, track & field, field hockey, skiing, ice hockey, girls lacrosse and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and at @LoHudHockey.

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

